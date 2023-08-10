Lee Fields starts tour this week through the Iberian Peninsula

The one who is probably the best soul singer alive today will return to Europe on a tour that starts, precisely, today Thursday August 10and with which he will be seen promoting his new album “Sentimental Fool” in various cities of spain y Portugal. For just over a week, Fields will visit A Coruña (08/10, Northwest Festival), Donostia (12/08, Dabadaba), Madrid (08/13, Summers of the Villa), Valencia (08/16, 16 Tons), Barcelona (17/08, The 2nd of Apollo) y Paredes of Coura (19/08, Festival Paredes de Coura).

the singer of North Carolina compress 50 years of career after releasing his first single in 1969. He has worked with legends like Bobby Womack o B.B. Kinghaving to Sharon Jones as a showgirl and taking Charles Bradley on tour. Likewise, Fields has managed to adapt to changing times, demonstrating that ephemeral trends are not everything; his music lives its best moment reigning on the music scene modern soul.

At the beginning of 2022 he carried out the recording of “Sentimental Fool” next to Daptone Records and the producer Gabriel Roth. Completely soul and dyed with blues, from the first sentence to the end, the beauty, the power and the voice of Fields star in the project that marks another step in his long career. To the four announced dates, new appointments in cities throughout the peninsula will be added in the coming weeks.

