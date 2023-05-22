Left-wing nationalist Sinn Féin has won local elections in Northern Ireland

The left-wing nationalist party Sinn Féin won local council elections held on Thursday 18 May in Northern Ireland: Sinn Féin candidates won in 144 of the 462 boroughs voted in, 39 more than the party won in the last local elections in 2019 The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Northern Ireland’s most influential party until last year, won in 122 boroughs (the same result as the last election). The third most voted was the centrist Alliance Party (APNI), also with better results than the vote four years ago.

Sinn Féin’s victory in the local elections is considered highly significant especially as last year the party won a majority of seats in parliament for the first time in the country’s history. In previous local elections it had always been the DUP, right-wing and unionist, which won the majority of votes.

The political situation in Northern Ireland is conditioned by the historic tensions between the nationalist parties, who are in favor of reunification with Ireland, and the unionists, who are in favor of remaining in the United Kingdom. In recent years, Sinn Féin has been quite adept at distancing itself from the unification issue and focusing instead on other issues, such as health, unemployment and the rising cost of living. At the same time, according to various analysts, the DUP’s loss of consensus is linked above all to Brexit, which created various bureaucratic obstacles for British companies that exported goods to Northern Ireland and inconvenience for the local population: the DUP is a close ally of the British Conservatives and had supported the UK’s exit from the European Union.

