legal to work. The defensive strategy

Moral of the story, tighten tighten, after the publication of the device of the Guarantee Board (last Thursday), we will have to wait again to really have an idea of ​​how many points will be removed from Juventus in the context of the capital gains procedure. That is, it will have to wait the related reasons (a matter of days) to get a general idea. And then wait for the Federal Court of Appeal to instruct the new trial. And let it express itself. In short, in the best of cases, as explained, it will still take at least a month (provided, moreover, that in the Juventus home it is not decided to make a further appeal to the College). But at Juventus there is no time to lose. Least of all is there the desire to risk not grasping that opening that the device of the College of Guarantee opened towards a reduction of the penalty.

Capital gains and salary lines: maneuvering strategy

The defense team is already at work, both on this umpteenth step of the proceeding on capital gains, and on the other line of investigations whose closure has recently been notified: the triune one regarding the so-called salary maneuver, relations with some prosecutors and suspicious partnerships with some clubs. In short, there is a lot of irons in the fire. And, moreover, the climate is very hot around Juventus, which has been experiencing such a complicated and paradoxical season under siege for months now. While awaiting the reasons for the ruling of the Board, it is already possible to set up a maneuvering strategy: i.e. deduce what will have to happen and what you can focus on in order to really be able to obtain this discount.