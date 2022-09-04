Home > News > e company
Pneumonia of unknown origin in northern Argentina confirmed to be Legionella infection
Source: CCTV News
Securities Times e company news, on September 3, local time, Pablo Yedlin, chairman of the Argentine Senate Health Committee and former director of the Tucuman Provincial Public Health Bureau, said in an interview with the media that according to laboratory data, recently in Tucuman The pathogenic cause of pneumonia of unknown origin found in the Provincial Luz Hospital was Legionella. Earlier in the day, Argentine Health Minister Carla Bisotti also confirmed that a patient sample had tested positive for Legionella, and the specific type of Legionella was being verified. He said, “From a professional point of view, it can be confirmed that this is an outbreak of Legionella, possibly Legionella pneumophila.” (CCTV News)
