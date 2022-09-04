Home World Legionella infection confirmed in unexplained pneumonia in northern Argentina – Xinhua English.news.cn
Legionella infection confirmed in unexplained pneumonia in northern Argentina

Legionella infection confirmed in unexplained pneumonia in northern Argentina
Pneumonia of unknown origin in northern Argentina confirmed to be Legionella infection

2022-09-04 07:44

Source: CCTV News

CCTV News

2022-09-04 07:44

Securities Times e company news, on September 3, local time, Pablo Yedlin, chairman of the Argentine Senate Health Committee and former director of the Tucuman Provincial Public Health Bureau, said in an interview with the media that according to laboratory data, recently in Tucuman The pathogenic cause of pneumonia of unknown origin found in the Provincial Luz Hospital was Legionella. Earlier in the day, Argentine Health Minister Carla Bisotti also confirmed that a patient sample had tested positive for Legionella, and the specific type of Legionella was being verified. He said, “From a professional point of view, it can be confirmed that this is an outbreak of Legionella, possibly Legionella pneumophila.” (CCTV News)

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

    Pneumonia of unknown origin in northern Argentina confirmed to be Legionella infection

    2022-09-04

