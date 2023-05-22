LEGO 2K Drive (Xbox Series X | S Xbox One)

The game

LEGO Racers was one of my very first video games, and one I’m particularly attached to. In 1999 I was a kid who didn’t have the faintest idea of ​​how a PC worked, and although the old computer struggled to start the game and crashed every two races I still remember the afternoons spent trying to beat the infamous Rocket Racer and his fireball with continuous teleports. It was also the title that made me passionate about colored bricks, and if I still spend a good part of my salary on ever bigger sets, it’s his fault too. When it was announced LEGO 2K Drivethe memory then returned to that carefree time, and once I started the game I became a kid again.

The story mode puts us in the shoes (or rather, in the bricks) of an anonymous freshman who has just arrived in Mattonia, a world where everything revolves around racing. We are therefore taken under the protective wing of Clutch Fulminton, an old racing legend who immediately recognizes our talent and offers us his guidance and advice to win the Astrocoppa tournament, the main competition in Mattonia. In order to qualify, however, we must first explore the four main regions of Mattonia by defeating local pilots and earning their precious checkered flags. A simple and linear plot, but seasoned as always with a humor typical of LEGO games and over the top characters.

However, the real protagonist is Mattonia herself, which with its four biomes offers a real playground where you can indulge yourself aboard your racing car. The scenarios vary from classic verdant prairies to barren deserts, up to dark areas where it is perpetually night and creatures such as vampires and skeletons get used to it. The macro areas are quite extensive and full of activities to engage in as well as racing, such as time trials, golf matches and research missions, up to the more particular ones such as thwarting an invasion of aliens by running over them with drifts or saving as many as many citizens as possible from a herd of robotic clowns.



Exploring the environments is also a pleasure thanks to the possibility of racing on literally any terrain without problems, as our vehicle automatically transforms into a track car, off-road vehicle or boat depending on where we are. The three assets can be set and changed at any time, and the modification not only aesthetics, but also performance. In fact, each racing car has different weight, speed, acceleration and health values, and some also have unique powers, such as the cat-shaped machine that periodically automatically launches explosive hairballs.

LEGO has always been synonymous with fantasy, and the developers have given vent to all their creativity with crazy models of the most diverse shapes and sizes, as well as more classic models taken directly from existing sets such as LEGO City or LEGO Creator. Thanks to the garage, all models can also be modified and customized in every aspect using the appropriate bricks, while the more creative can create a model from scratch using a handy editor that allows you to build the vehicle of your dreams down to the smallest detail. To buy the necessary pieces you can use the currency earned by playing, or give in to microtransactions with real money, a topic to which we will return below.

Once the vehicles have been chosen, the real races take place in the most classic of the schemes for this genre, or with tracks full of hairpin bends that put a strain on the ability to drift and power-ups of various types such as homing missiles, mines , webs to hinder your opponents or teleporters to get back to the lead from the last positions. Furthermore, crashing or suffering too many hits we will see our vehicle lose pieces (literally) until it explodes completely, but by destroying the scenarios or the opponents we will be able to recover the bricks to heal ourselves and at the same time charge the turbo bar, essential to be able to triumph.



The entire adventure can be tackled together with a friend in split screen both locally and online, and up to 6 players can compete in decidedly adrenaline-pumping multiplayer races. From a technical point of view LEGO 2K Drive shows up on Xbox Series X (version tested) with a 4K resolution and 60 fps rather stable, albeit with slight drops in chaotic situations with several explosions and flying pieces. The general glance is excellent, and the colorful world perfectly renders the playful atmosphere of the LEGO titles. The Italian dubbing is also excellent, with always spot on voices that increase the fun with continuous jokes as we speed towards the finish line.

Amore

A perfect mix

– Since its announcement the first impression was to have a mix between Mario Kart and Forza Horizon and exactly like that. The comparison with Forza Horizon comes even more spontaneous if you think that one of the DLCs of the Playground Games game was really LEGO-themed, so the similarities are evident. LEGO 2K Drive then resumes the exploration of vast maps with different Strength events and raises it to the maximum with vehicle transformations in real time, while during the races the frenzy and the insults towards someone who hits you with a missile a few meters from the finish line can only bring to mind the karts of the most famous Italian plumber. Of course, objectively we are not at the levels of the Nintendo title, but it is still a light and fun experience suitable for both the youngest and the most experienced players.

A huge playground

– Mattonia the real protagonist of LEGO 2K Drive, and exploring the four main regions a real pleasure. The maps are full of activity, and it is enough to wander even aimlessly for a few seconds before inevitably running into some challenge. Furthermore, the variety is surprising, in particular the real mini-games that require you to use the machine in more creative ways than the classic timed challenges, such as, for example, 1, 2, 3 star games! or the aforementioned citizen rescue missions from hordes of zombies and robot clowns. The variety of environments is also excellent, with lots of inhabited cities full of characters who carry out their funny daily and calm activities, even if you run them over or destroy some structures they will reassemble in the blink of an eye, indeed the game itself sometimes encourages you to create as much chaos as possible. The watchwords are freedom and fun, and in this LEGO 2K Drive succeeds great.

The garage of dreams…

– The ability to create the vehicle of your dreams is one of the strengths of LEGO 2K Drive. The garage offers a wide range of options for both pre-set models and bricks of any shape and size to indulge and give vent to our creativity. Hours can be spent perfecting the vehicle we have in mind, and then being able to drive it is no small satisfaction. Initially the editor may seem scary and complicated, but a few minutes of patience are enough to understand how to move and exploit all the potential. However, the game provides preset models for those who don’t want to start from scratch, and also the variety of racing cars that can be obtained simply by playing the more than varied story.

I hate it

…but limited by microtransactions

– It’s a pity that sometimes creativity has to deal with reality, i.e. microtransactions. LEGO 2K Drive not exactly generous with resources, and even completing the game not enough currency earned to secure most pieces, so sometimes you have to make choices about which bricks to use if you don’t want to reach for your wallet or spend hours grinding to get the necessary currency. Four Seasons of the Drive Pass are also on the way, which in a similar way to many other titles, once the required level is reached, unlock rewards. It will therefore also be evaluated how much the Passes can help obtain materials, but the positive side is that at least once the Seasons have started there will be no time limits to complete them. LEGO 2K Drive therefore not aggressive on monetization, but in general I did not particularly appreciate this practice on a title that is not free-to-play in any case and is aimed mainly at a young audience.

Extremely chaotic

– Approaching a new genre must have been a challenge for Visual Concepts that they largely managed to overcome, but some aspects still need to be improved. The arcade driving system sometimes slips (literally) on not exactly precise controls especially on drifts, and sometimes maintaining control of the vehicle becomes almost impossible. Added to this is a certain confusion also of the often invasive graphical interface itself, for example with the continuous messages when you hit an enemy that is too large that obscure the view. Then when you find yourself at crazy speeds with explosions and pieces of bricks flying from everywhere it becomes difficult to understand what is going on, making some races quite frustrating. Ok that chaos is beautiful, but sometimes it is exaggerated.

Let’s sum up

LEGO 2K Drive a colorful, fun and light-hearted title, as well as a pleasant surprise. It’s not a perfect game or one with great competitive pretensions, but it allows you to spend several carefree hours exploring Mattonia and its many activities, enjoying some adrenaline-pumping races to the last overtaking or relaxing with the garage where you can create the most absurd vehicles. There remains some perplexity about the progression system and microtransactions, as well as about some inaccuracies in the guide system and the often chaotic graphic interface, but in general it is a game recommended both for a young audience and for a more experienced one, especially for in evenings with friends thanks to the local multiplayer.