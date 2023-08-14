LEIDSA Lottery: How to Play, Winning Numbers, and Prizes

LEIDSA Lottery: Win Big with Daily Draws in the Dominican Republic

The LEIDSA lottery is one of the most popular games in the Dominican Republic, offering participants the chance to win millions of dollars in prizes every day. Whether you’re interested in joining the giveaways or simply keeping up with the latest results, we have all the information you need.

On Saturday, August 12, 2023, LEIDSA gave away prizes totaling more than 500 million pesos (9 million dollars). Looking ahead to the next draw, the total prize pool is estimated to be 100 million, with 15 million from Lotto, 100 million fixed from Más, and 200 million fixed from Supermás.

If you’re curious about the winning numbers, here are the latest results from each raffle:

LEIDSA Winning Numbers for Saturday, August 12:

– Loto Plus: 07

– Super Plus: 09

Pool Electronic Pallet Winning Numbers for Saturday, August 12:

– The winning numbers are: 19 87 40

Super Kino TV Winning Numbers for Saturday, August 12:

– The winning numbers are: 28 36 66 46 74 10 73 54 68 50 34 29 77 44 47 72 60 11 32 30

Lotto Pool Winning Numbers for Saturday, August 12:

– The winning numbers are: 14 15 18 21 24

Hit Three More Winning Numbers for Saturday, August 12:

– The winning numbers are: 02 02 47

To participate in the LEIDSA lottery, you need to purchase a ticket from any authorized sales site. The ticket will have a series of numbers that you must choose before the draw. The price of a LEIDSA ticket is RD$30.00 (0.50 US cents), and you can play as many games as you want.

Once you have selected your numbers, give the ticket to the sales agent, who will provide you with a receipt. Keep this receipt safe, as it will entitle you to your prize if you win. To win, you must match six numbers out of thirty-eight pins in the draw. There are also cash prizes for winners with five, four, and three hits.

The LEIDSA draws take place every day at various times. For example, the draw for Quiniela Palé Electrónico begins at 2:55 PM ET, while the Súper Kino TV draw is held at 9:00 PM ET. The Loto Pool and Pega Tres Más draws also occur daily at different times.

If you’re interested in playing Súper Más, choose six numbers from 1 to 35 on your ticket to have a chance at the jackpot. Secondary prizes are available for those who match five, four, or three numbers. There is also an additional number, known as the “golden number,” which can increase your prize if it matches one of your selected numbers.

The LOTO POOL draw takes place daily at 8:55 PM from Monday to Friday and on Saturdays at 5:55 PM. To play, pick six numbers from 1 to 36 and one additional number from 1 to 8. Match all six main numbers and the additional number to win the grand prize. There are other prizes for those who match some of the main numbers and the bonus number, increasing your chances of winning.

For the Hit Three More raffle, the draw consists of matching five numbers out of the 31. Matching all five numbers can win you one million pesos (18 thousand dollars). Matching four numbers will get you 1,000 pesos (18 dollars), and three numbers will earn you 50 pesos (around one dollar).

The cost to play Super Kino TV is RD$25.00 per play, and the draw takes place daily at 8:55 PM in the Dominican Republic.

Finally, Super Palé offers a unique opportunity to win by combining the first prize in the Quiniela and Electronic Palé Draw with the first prize in the National Lottery Draw. The minimum bet is RD$1, and the prize is RD$3,000 (54 dollars) per peso wagered.

Keep yourself informed about the lottery numbers and all the latest lottery information by visiting the LEIDSA website.

Whether you want to participate in the LEIDSA lottery or simply stay up to date with the winning numbers, there are plenty of opportunities to win big in the Dominican Republic. Good luck!

