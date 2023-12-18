Leihotika “The future when we were” (2030) – Review in MondoSonoro

Thirty years watching the world from his window and describing it with acuity and brilliance. in the window delivers, now, an album that commemorates the journey they have made during that long trip, at the same time that demonstrates the validity of their vision.

We all know, by now, what they mean in the window. If there was something like an interactive encyclopedia of music in the Basque Country, when you searched for the p in melodic punk in Basque, you would surely get its name, not only as an example, almost as a synonym. From the beginning they were somewhere between Basque radikal rock, melodic hardcore and punk-rock with repeatable choruses. If I may continue making references that are intended to be ingenious, one could say that they have been the musical airline that connected Euskadi with California. Continuing with the lack of ingenuity, if someone appeared and forced me to define them with a couple of basic ideas, I would probably do it like this: play fast and loud and always do it with melodies that allow the compositions to be hummed and memorized. Of course, if you let me, I would add, cleverly, that something that has sometimes been overlooked has been his ability to write incisive lyrics, well fitted into the lines of the verse and stanza.

All this, as it could not be otherwise, is also found in this new album, titled “When we were the future”. The qualities that have made them so recognizable on the scene are appreciated on the album, but, at the same time, fresh nuances are also recorded that enrich that legacy and convince of its relevance. They take it out, by the way, with Scarecrow! Records, which I think are themselves, so to speak. And this happens due to the closure of the Gor record label, with which they had worked until now. They have recorded it in Zestoa, at the Gaztain studios, and they have had Víctor García for the mastering and Ander Xabier Tejada for the graphic design. The last name that we should highlight in this brief review of the album’s credits would be that of Gorka Urbizu, who has done production work. His hand can be seen in the sound, in a certain stylistic diversity and in the richness of details that can be seen in the final set of songs. Or, at least, that’s how I heard it and that’s why I’ve drawn those conclusions. If I’m wrong, I apologize in advance.

The speed of execution, without repelling the melodic plot, is perceived from the beginning, with “Zaila”, which overflows with cane and vertigo, although the promptness is incapable of dislodging a lyric that remains solidly embedded. This is also a harsher melody, perhaps because the lyrical theme delves into the annoyances present in this modern world, while, for example, the melodic line is sweeter in “Etorkizuna gienean”. This song walks on forceful percussion and seems to navigate between nostalgia and serenity to propose a look that is supported by rich images. Along the same lines are others like “Armarik ez dut baina…” or “Azken Misioa”, although the latter, to this deaf ear that hides, as I have already said, a poor wit, reminded a bit of some Itoiz going up to the maximum distortion volume. Hardcore bursts with an experimental “Askatasuna”, where the bass lines and the sharp use of Spanish give it even more originality. The nuances that I mentioned at the beginning can be seen in the vocal parts, as in “Zu Gabe”. Love is a universal theme that transcends the specific and that also governs the development of “Betidanik eta Betiko”, with a female voice in the folds. Perhaps, if I may, the most original is “Izaeraren Erreka”. With dense but inspired lyrics, they move a little away from their comfort zone, it seems to me, but without giving up the push and instigation.

In this last song, they rhyme with plurals, which seems very timely and symbolic to me, and they announce that they have no intention of losing their innocence. If this is understood as the enthusiasm to continue creating and discovering, the album clearly attests to it. Time may pass, it will always pass, and we may no longer be the future, but no one stops you from continuing to draw the cartography of your life, as they themselves sing.