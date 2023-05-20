Leipzig Bayern 3:1 Bundesliga Round 33 | Sports

A shock for the Bavarians.

Source: LEONHARD SIMON/EPA

The players of Bayern Munich were defeated at home by the Leipzig team with a score of 3:1. This setback could cost the Bavarians dearly, who have one more point than the second-placed Borussia before the end of the round, and who will play their match in the 33rd round of the Bundesliga tomorrow.

If the “millionaires” manage to beat Augsburg tomorrow and beat Mainz in the last round, in front of the home crowd, they will reach the championship title in the Bundesliga, the first since 2012.

In this way, the dominance of Bayern, who has 10 consecutive Bundesliga championship titles, will be broken.

By the way, Bayern took the lead in today’s game in the 25th minute with a goal by Gnabri. The nets remained silent until the 65th minute when Leimer equalized at 1:1. In the 76th minute, Nkunku won a penalty kick, which he converted.

The final 1:3 was made by Soboslai in the 86th minute, also from the penalty spot. With this triumph, Leipzig mathematically ensured their appearance in the next season’s Champions League.

Bundesliga 33rd round:

Herta – Bohum 1: 1 (0: 0)

/Tusar 63 – Šloterbek 90+4/

Hoffenheim – Union 4:2 (2:1)

/Bebu 22, Kramarić 36 p., 90, Dabur 90+9 – Deki 45+4, Lajduni 90+5)

Schalke – Eintracht 2:2 (1:1)

/Terode 1, Polter 85 – Kamada 21, Tuta 59/

Continue – Keln 1:1 (0:1)

/Šmid 73 – Tiges 36/

Bayern – Leipzig 1:3 (1:0)

/Gnabri 25 – Lajmer 65, Nkunku 76 pen., Soboslai 86/

Sutra:

Mainz – Stuttgart (3:30 p.m.

Augsburg – Borussia D. (17.30)

Bayer – Borussia M (19.30)

Played on Friday:

Freiburg – Wolfsburg 2:0 (0:0)

/Ginter 71, Petersen 75/