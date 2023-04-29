Leiva and Knowing Russia collaborate on “Golden Cage”

Bread returns with “Jaula de oro” a new song that has the participation of Getting to know Russia (name of the musical project of Mateo Sujatovich). The theme deals with the vulnerability of artists; When self-esteem fails, it is time to say “now I believe in myself.” “Golden Cage” closes with the same stanza with which it began, honoring the theme and the verse: “Spinning in loop mode like a hamster in my golden cage…” The theme is accompanied by a video clip, which uses the analog 35mm film system. It is recorded by Julien Lascarproduced by Blur Films and participate Ovid of The Cigarros, Juancho of Sidecars, Caesar Pop y Jose Brunothese last three members of the Leash.

At the end of last year, the man from Madrid reached the studio 0618 from Buenos Aires and began working with “Jaula de oro” by the Buenos Aires producer Nico Cotton, who carried out the recording, mixing and mastering tasks. With Bread taking charge of the acoustic and electric guitars, the voice, the choirs, and the percussion, the rest of the instrumentation fell to Getting to know Russia that, in addition to the voice, he recorded the bass and the choirs; Nico Bereciartúa to the electric guitar; Guille Salort to the drumsticks; and Yago Escriva and the singer-songwriter Chechi de Marcos to the choirs In addition, Leiva once again has Caesar Pop from the Leiband to the piano.

Otherwise, Bread continues on stage, with the second part of the tour “When you bite your lip” with upcoming stops in Salamanca (today April 29), Gran Canaria (May 4), Tenerife (May 6), Rivas (May 14) and Donostia (May 20), and which has just added two new international appointments: CDMX National Auditorium (October 28) and Luna Park in Buenos Aires (November 24). Tickets for the show at Luna Park in Buenos Aires on November 24 will go on sale on Tuesday, May 2 at 12 noon (Buenos Aires time). All the information and tickets of the Leiva tour at www.Leivaentradas.com