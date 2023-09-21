LENVIE launches bar soaps and expands Arabesc collection – MONDO MODA

A LENVIE expands the Arabesc collection and launches three models of 100% vegetable bar soaps with shea butter. The soaps are available in Amber Fig, Pacific Magnólia and Mediterranean Rosemary fragrances.

The soaps will be sold in the form of a kit with two 150g units; kit with three units of 80g and in the individual version, with 150g.

The Arabesc collection translates its fragrances through watercolors drawn on the packaging. The illustrations were made by Bella Mary O’Mahony, an illustrator passionate about nature and based in New Zealand.

Through this launch, LENVIE expands its product portfolio and offers its customers a different proposal when taking a shower, with special fragrances and a soap format never seen before by the brand.

