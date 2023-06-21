Home » L’ENVIE launches collection of scented wax bars – MONDO MODA
L’ENVIE launches collection of scented wax bars – MONDO MODA

A DESIRE launches a collection of scented wax bars with high potential for perfuming rooms and lasting longer. They hit the market in four versions: Sunset Rosé (fruity floral); Figo Ambarado (amber fruity with top notes of bergamot); Orange Blossom (citrus floral) and Pacific Magnolia (fruity floral).

The tablet must be placed on the L’ENVIE electric air freshener or réchaud, which must then be activated for heating and perfuming the environment. Melting time takes an average of 5 minutes and the device can be turned on for a maximum of 4 hours. The same tablet can be heated more than 1 time until its perfuming power ceases.
With this launch, LENVIE shows that it is always on top of news and thinking about products that facilitate and perfume its customers’ homes with special fragrances that mark moments.

