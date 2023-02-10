If at least on the third evening of the San Remo Festival there are no controversies on stage, a “war” is unleashing on social networks between stylists and artists. Stephanie Sciortino in his stories Instagram she disassociated after watching Leo Gassmann sing at the Ariston in tank top. But what’s going on? Let’s go in order.

Sanremo, storm over Leo Gassmann. The stylist dissociates «It wasn’t supposed to be just in a tank top»

The yellow of the tank top

On the third evening of the Festival aired on Thursday 9 February, Leo Gassmann amazed everyone by appearing on stage in a tank top and trousers. A decidedly new look for someone like him who has always presented himself in a decidedly more sober way. Even in the report cards read this “strange” change had not gone unnoticed.

All studied? Just not at all. The stylist Stefania Sciortino on her Instagram stories completely dissociated from her pupil «I would never have sent an artist in a tank top on stage and you know it. There was a beautiful jacket originally and many other looks».

But then what really happened. No sudden rebellion, the explanation is apparently simpler than expected and Leo explained it to the microphones of radio 2 «It was something unexpected: I had to wear a jacket, but brands cannot be worn on stage – the jacket was Givency – so I couldn’t wear it, but it’s fine”. After all, that’s the beauty of live broadcasting, isn’t it?».

