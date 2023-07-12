León Benavente, anniversary tour of his first album

Leon Benavente celebrate the tenth anniversary of their first self-titled album with a ten-concert tour of Spain. They will undoubtedly be great moments to remember.

A few months ago Leon Benavente premiered “Our Anniversary”, a song with which they celebrated ten years as a band. A lyrical review of his career with a house-brand sound: with his imprinted personality but in constant evolutionary progress.

These ten years as a band began counting from the publication of the first album by the band with the name of the road. Thus, Abraham, Edu, César y Luis will board from next october 21 in a tour of ten concerts to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the release of this album. As the band itself has indicated, they will reinterpret their entire first album live and add some surprises.

“Some of the ten songs from that album released in 2013 we have not stopped including in our repertoire over the years. Many others we haven’t played live since our first tour. It will be exciting to get closer to them in the present” . In addition, the group is preparing a reissue of the first remastered album, which will also include rarities and demos, and which they say you will be able to find at these concerts.

They have already announced the dates of the tour and will begin performing at the Sala Apolo in Barcelona on October 21 organized thanks to Suite Festival. From there they will continue their route through Santiago de Compostela, Malatesta room (October 28); Valencia, Moon room (November 3); Madrid, La Paqui room (November 8); Pamplona, ​​Zentral room (November 10); Gijón, Albéniz Theater (November 17); Bilbao, Café Theater (November 18); Murcia, room Mamba! (November 24); Granada, Caja Granada Theater (November 25); and finally they will finish the December 2 in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, at the Cultural Aguere.

In addition to this announcement to celebrate the tenth anniversary, the band continues to perform these next few months leading up to the tour. The dates announced for these months are as follows: Axerquía Theater, Córdoba (July 15); Atlantic Fest, Vilagarcia de Arousa (July 21); Sonorama, Aranda de Duero (August 10); Contemporary, Olivenza (Badajoz) (26 August); Ebrovision (September 1); The Moonlight, CDMX (October 4); y C3 Satage, Guadalajara, Jalisco (October 5).

All tickets except for Pamplona and Granada are already on sale and can be purchased here.

