Leonardo Apache La Russa is under investigation for sexual assault

breaking latest news– Leonardo Apache La Russa, 19-year-old son of the president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, is being investigated by the Milan prosecutor’s office for sexual assault. It is a story to be verified“, they let the prosecutor know.

The entry in the register of suspects took place after the investigators received a complaint from a 22-year-old girl in recent days who said she had met La Russa junior on May 18 in a Milanese disco.

According to his version, the two would have had a couple of drinks together, then the ‘darkness’ until waking up the next morning, around noon in the young man’s family home, in “confused state, naked in bed next to Leonardo Apache La Russa“, also naked, and the perception of having suffered an abuse in which a friend of his would also have participated.

From a visit to the anti-violence center of the Mangiagalli clinic in the hours following the meeting with La Russa, the confirmation by the doctors of an ecchymosis and a wound to a leg emerges. The girl and her friends who were with her have not yet been summoned to the prosecutor’s office. The investigations are in their initial stages and the Palace of Justice reveals a certain disappointment at the leak which makes the investigation more complicated.

Stefano Benvenuto, the girl’s lawyer, explains that he is carrying out “defensive investigations” on behalf of his client. At the moment, therefore, he is appealing “to the confidentiality of the investigation”, assuring that “when the investigations by the Public Prosecutor’s Office are finished, which in cases like this are brief, I will have things to say“.

The girl who accuses Leonardo La Russa will be heard in the prosecutor’s office

The young woman who denounced Leonardo Apache La Russa for sexual violence will be heard by the investigators tomorrow or later. In the complaint, you said you had hired benzodiazepinea circumstance also confirmed by the toxicological tests carried out in anti-violence center of Mangiagalli. The value of the data indicating the presence of these substances is not known and whether they may have ‘amplified’ the effect of the cocaine that the young woman said she had taken before sleeping with Leonardo La Russa.

La Russa’s doubts about the story

“After questioning him for a long time I am sure that my son Leonardo has not carried out any criminally relevant act” affirms the president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, in a passage of a declaration “I am counting on the Public Prosecutor’s Office in which, in my long professional career I have always placed my trust, to clarify as quickly as possible to dispel any doubts. For sure leave many questions a complaint filed after forty days by the drafting lawyer who – I quote the newspaper reporting it – takes up this time ‘to piece together the facts'”.

“Objectively, the story of a girl who, by her own admission, had consumed cocaine before meeting my son leaves many doubts. An episode of which Leonardo was unaware. A substance that I am sure Leonardo himself never consumed in his life Moreover, met in the morning, albeit fleetingly by my wife and me, the girl appeared absolutely calm” added the president of the Senate “Equally certain is the strong reprimand addressed by me to my son for bringing into our house a girl with whom he didn’t have an established relationship. I don’t feel like making any further reproach to him.”

The cocaine issue

After Ignazio La Russa’s statements, the lawyer Benvenuto asks for clarity on the possible use of cocaine by the girl and on who would possibly have given it to her. “After taking note of the article that appeared in the newspaper ‘Corriere della Sera’ and after reading the statements of the President of the Senate, the question I ask myself as a normal citizen and not as a lawyer is how can a girl have taken cocaine and can’t remember anything until the next day, where cocaine is known to be an exciting substance and not to cause drowsiness. The question that the magistrates will have to answer is whether the girl has taken drugs that have caused such stunning and, if so, by whom they were offered”.

“For us, the utmost attention is paid to the protection of right of defence of a simple girl who recounted facts which, if proven, would constitute an inadmissible offense to female dignity. I always lean towards the search for the truth “adds the lawyer.” My son told me that the girl, during the evening, told him many things about her life, demonstrating that she was lucid. My son isn’t feeling very well, he didn’t expect it from this girl who was his high school friend. We had two other guests at home who study and work in London like him”.

Meanwhile, we learn that Leonardo La Russa’s phone was not confiscated by the Prosecutor’s Office. Instead, the one of the friend mentioned in the complaint, who is not under investigation, was taken by the investigators. The only person registered at the moment is Leonardo La Russa.

Schlein, from La Russa sexist and disgusting words

“Apart from the responsibilities of the son, which it is up to the judiciary to clarify, it is disgusting to hear words from the second office of state that once again want to undermine the credibility of women who report sexual violence depending on how long it takes, or on the any alcohol or drug use, as if this does automatically assume their consent” says the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein “The president of the Senate cannot make secondary victimization. It is for this type of words that many women do not denounce for fear of not being believed”. “The legitimization of sexist prejudice – the dem secretary presses – by those with institutional positions is unacceptable”.

