Leonardo Bonucci away from Juve: Lazio hypothesis, no to Arabia

Juve have killed the 36-year-old defender: it will be goodbye. Contacts with Sarri’s biancocelesti, nothing abroad

“You’re out of pink”. It is the sentence that Leonardo saw delivered yesterday Bonucci, officially out of the Juventus project. The defender, under contract with Old lady until 2024, he will be in Turin on Monday where he will train in solitude: no tours in America and training in solitude at Continassa. The non-optimal relationship with Massimiliano was also decisive Allegriwhich has therefore decided not to start again from the former Bari, which will now have to look for a new accommodation.

Leonardo Bonucci’s priority is one: to stay in Italia. The reason? Stay another season at high levels to try to convince Roberto Mancini to convene him for Euro 2024. The possible solutions therefore come naturally: Lazio and Rome. In particular the first: in the biancoceleste the centre-back would find Maurizio again Sarri with whom he worked at Juventus times. Relations with the Tuscan coach have not been idyllic, but this does not represent an insurmountable obstacle. Bonucci’s experience, combined with the knowledge of the defensive mechanisms wanted by Sarri, are two valid reasons that push him to Lazio, which next year will find the Champions League. There have already been contacts, not with Roma di Mourinho: but the latter is not a track to be excluded on paper.

The hypothesis of his passage to the Newcastlebreezy in recent days, does not gain altitude, like the slopes Saudi Arabia and Türkiye: the 36-year-old does not want to leave the Bel Paese. And not even from the highest category. So it’s hard to see it Sampdoriadespite the fact that the blucerchiati are now led by Andrea Pirlo, his former playmate and coach. Two great friends who will not live, at least for now, another adventure together.