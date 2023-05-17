Home » Leonardo Bonući retires after next season | Sport
The legendary captain of Juventus and the Italian national team has decided to retire.

Source: Profimedia/SIPA

Famous Italian football player Leonardo Bonucci announced that the next season will be his last in his professional career. The captain of the “old lady” even thought of leaving football this summer, but he wants to honor the contract he has with the club until June 30, 2024, especially after all the problems the club from Turin found themselves in. A large number of players are expected to leave Juventus in the summer, and Bonući will stay for another year to help them “get on their feet”.

“When I finish my career next year, I think that an era of defenders will go down in history. I think especially about the Italian defense. It was an honor to play with some of the greatest, and I hope that the likes of Baresi, Maldini, Nesta and Cannavaro will be idols , so our ‘troika’ will also be”Bonucci said, referring to his former teammates Djordje Chiellini and Andrea Barzali.

The three of them brought titles to Juventus for years, they were also important in the Italian national team, but the time has come to say goodbye. Barzalgi was the first to retire (2019), Chiellini went to MLS and won’t play for long, and now Bonucci has announced the “dot on the i” as well.

Let’s remind you, the stopper born on May 1, 1987 grew up in Inter, but he never got a chance in this club, which is now clear – a huge mistake. Via Treviso and Pisa, he reached Bari, where he was spotted by Juventus. They bought him in 2010 for around 16 million euros and for the next seven seasons he was irreplaceable, until he fell out with the management and left for rival Milan. The dispute lasted only one season, so in 2018 he returned to Turin. In total, he played 500 matches for the “old lady” and scored 37 goals.

