Leonardo DiCaprio allegedly seduced British presenter Maya Jama

Izvor: YouTube/ TheEllenShow /printscreen

A few months ago, the famous actor Leonardo DiCaprio found himself the target of the public because of his breakup with the attractive model Camila Morone, with whom he was in a relationship for a couple of years. The breakup happened shortly after she celebrated her 25th birthday, prompting social media to recall the “Leo Rule” and note that she had “expired”.

Rumors soon started that DiCaprio had seduced Gigi Hadid, after which a photo from the party surfaced, showing the popular Instagram babe who is only 19 years old. Name-calling followed on social networks, and now the American media is writing that Leonardo “broke his own rule” and started courting a 28-year-old beauty!

In question is the host of the British reality show Maya Jama, who was in a relationship with basketball player Ben Simmons, and unnamed sources claim that Maya and Leonardo had several dinners and that he recently “sent her flowers to the address of the hotel where she was staying.”

See what Maja looks like:

