Leonardo La Russa’s cell phone seized: “But chats with his father will be excluded from the rape investigation”

Leonardo Apache La Russa’s cell phone was seized yesterday afternoon by the Milan prosecutor’s office. But not all of the boy’s chats with “subjects who are protected by constitutional guarantees” will be copied or acquired from the device. The news agency reports it breaking latest news, who says this therefore excludes the conversations the boy had with his father Ignazio La Russa. But that the girl’s lawyer wants to call to testify. While he himself said he had “interrogated” his son about the alleged rape that took place in his home after the evening at Apophis. The forensic copy of the contents of the telephone in the presence of the defense of La Russa jr. has yet to be done. Meanwhile, among the texts heard by the prosecution there is a girl who says that her alleged victim did not seem “particularly upset”.

Delivered by the suspect

Daily fact writes today that the cell phone was delivered directly by the suspect. In any case, the kidnapping takes place more than fifty days after the alleged rape and a week after the circulation of the news. The decree concerned both the mobile phone and the Sim card. The device is made out to the law firm of Ignazio La Russa. The study is registered to the eldest son of the president of the Senate, Geronimo. Meanwhile, the newspaper explains, the prosecutors are wondering whether or not to question La Russa Sr.’s escort. In fact, she explained that she arrived home with Leonardo at 6 am on 19 May. At that hour the escort could have been guarding the entrance, given that Ignazio was at home the following day. And so she may have seen the two return. The officers may also have made some assessments of the girl’s health after seeing her walk.

At the tests

Meanwhile, a witness acquaintance of the girl who reported the rape was heard in recent days. She said she didn’t seem particularly upset during the evening at Apophis. The girl has provided a version that does not match that of the other witness. Her that she had spoken in the chats of strange behavior from her friend. And she had speculated on the use of the rape drug. The auditions of all those who were in the club in the evening between 18 and 19 May will continue in the next few days. They are important to ascertain whether the 22-year-old – tested positive for cocaine, cannabis and benzodiazepines due to tranquilizers that she takes regularly – under what conditions she was. And if she then she was able to express a consent or not.

Ignatius’ counterattack

Meanwhile, yesterday the president of the Senate announced that he had given a mandate to a lawyer to protect the honor of his family from “political speculation”. La Russa confirmed that she has “full confidence in the work of the magistrates of the Milan prosecutor’s office”. But you attacked the press and the “leftist associations” which herald “political and defamatory flash mobs”. Like the one of “Non una di meno Milano” after the posters were hung up in front of the studio. “They’ve gone too far,” La Russa says through her staff.

Also because that first comment on the spot – after it became known of the investigation opened on his son – cost him avalanches of criticism from the opposition and even the stick from Giorgia Meloni. “I would not have intervened,” the premier distanced herself two days ago. But “newspapers, online and social media” have mistaken one child for another in the photos published “several times”. In addition to reporting “artificial reconstructions” of the “youthful lives” of the three brothers.

