Home » Leopard 2 in action in Sardinia: the great NATO maneuvers to test the rapid intervention force
World

Leopard 2 in action in Sardinia: the great NATO maneuvers to test the rapid intervention force

by admin
Leopard 2 in action in Sardinia: the great NATO maneuvers to test the rapid intervention force

I Leopard 2 they go to attack the enemy trenches, but it is not the Ukrainian counter-offensive beyond the Dnipro: they are in Sardinia, lined up for the great NATO manoeuvres. For three days on the island the position has been taking up Rapid intervention force of the Atlantic Alliance: more than 2,200 German, Dutch, Czech and Luxembourg soldiers to which approximately 800 Italians will be added. They are general tests of the ability to take a position quickly to face any emergency.

See also  San Francisco Fed: U.S. Inflation Record High Responsibility in the Biden Administration | United States | High Inflation | San Francisco | Federal Reserve | Biden Administration | Putin | Russia | Invasion of Ukraine | Biden Policy

You may also like

The “serial” sperm donor arrested by the Hague...

The OFF! by Keith Morris announce concert in...

Duško Ivanovic about Zadar and Real – Partizan...

Vlade Đurović on Partizan – Real Madrid |...

«Como can aspire to the playoffs, for Palermo...

Palermo, autistic boy who disappeared in the Quattro...

Cartier opens its new boutique at Shopping Cidade...

35th Bienal de São Paulo starts on September...

Lecce-Udinese / Sottil’s disappointment: “Conference difficult target”

Lecce-Udinese / Baroni: “A victory that the team...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy