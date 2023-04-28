Leopard 2 in action in Sardinia: the great NATO maneuvers to test the rapid intervention force

I Leopard 2 they go to attack the enemy trenches, but it is not the Ukrainian counter-offensive beyond the Dnipro: they are in Sardinia, lined up for the great NATO manoeuvres. For three days on the island the position has been taking up Rapid intervention force of the Atlantic Alliance: more than 2,200 German, Dutch, Czech and Luxembourg soldiers to which approximately 800 Italians will be added. They are general tests of the ability to take a position quickly to face any emergency.