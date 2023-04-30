Home » Leotar Borac Basketball League BiH | Sport
Leotar Borac Basketball League BiH | Sport

Basketball players from Borca won a place in the semifinals of the playoffs of the championship of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Source: Promo/KK Borac

Basketball players from Borca defeated the Leotar team with a score of 78:82 and advanced to the semi-finals of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Championship playoffs.

After a safe victory in the first game in Banja Luka (77:60), the red and blue team had a much harder time winning in Trebinje today. Leotar entered the last quarter with +10, but Zoran Kašćelan’s team managed to make up for the deficit and in the end deservedly celebrated.

Leotar – Borac 78:82 (16:20, 26:20, 19:11, 17:31)

Borac opened the game better, and after a little less than six minutes of play, the people of Banja Luka reached +7 with a score of 8:15. The red-blue guarded that advantage until the very end of the first quarter, and then Luka Andušić hit a three-pointer in the last second and brought his team back to -4.

After one minute of play in the second part of the game, Borac had +8, but after that the advantage began to melt, so that Leotar took the lead with a score of 28:26. In the continuation, the teams alternated in the lead, and at halftime it was +2 for Trebinje.

The third quarter belonged entirely to Leotar, who “allowed” the people of Bajalu to score only 11 points in this part of the game, so the last quarter was entered with +10 for Leotar.

The red-blue team opened the last part of the game with an 8:0 run, and four and a half minutes before the end, Borac tied the game (65:65), after which Delalić gave the Banja Luka team a new lead with a three-pointer.

See also  In Iran a passenger train derails: at least 13 dead and 50 injured

A minute before the end, it was 78:78, and with the baskets of Delalić and Langović, Borac finally reached the triumph.

Borac will play in the semi-finals against Široki, while the other semi-final pair will be Igoke and Budućnost. which convincingly defeated Bosnia in today’s championship (94:59).

Jan Rebec was the most effective in the ranks of Borca with 22 points. Amsal Delalić scored 14, Aleksandar Langović 13, while Džeron Martin scored 11 points.

For Leotar, Luka Andušić scored 19 points, Stefan Adžić 15 points, and Dejan Sakotić also scored in double figures with 13 points.

