Lepa Lukić was shocked that Vesna Zmijanac was operated on Entertainment

Lepa Lukić has lost many close friends from the show, and this is affecting her more and more, and the latest information about her colleague’s poor state of health upset her.

After her close friend Merima Njegomir passed away, Beautiful Lukic he lives a more secluded life and spends his time in his apartment in Žarkovo.

“I was very worried about Vesna Zmijanac when I heard that she was in poor health and that she had to have an emergency operation. I am so sorry. It’s not worth it, everything is stressful now and, well, that affects your health. Vesna is younger than me, but illness does not choose age. I plan to call her, to talk to her, but I don’t have her phone number. I’ll have to get it from someone on stage and ask her how she is and if she needs anything. Although Nikolija is certainly with her in Bukulja and everything is helping her,” says Lepa, who had her last performance in Belgrade a year ago, in Skadarlija.

“As for the performances in Belgrade, there is nothing for now. They canceled those performances that were in Skadarlija, and this new restaurant where everyone has now moved to Autokomanda to sing, it is more for these young people. I’m neither chasing performances, nor do I need them now, and I’m not even up to date, honestly“, the singer is honest.

