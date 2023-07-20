Lepora review of the album “Zulotik” (2023).

to the neck The quartet from Gasteiz is back with their second work: “from the hole”. Six post hardcore bangers, crawling in style and getting all the meat out. The team members are veterans. Always in line with raw styles, because they have played in many groups: Same Old, Eh!, Libe, Bronze, Tutan Come On, Iont, Kashbad… And maybe what they have in common is this: extreme styles and attitudes. Both on stage and when working under the stage: the circuit of youth centers and self-managed venues is more alive than ever.

This is evidenced by the fact that the album was recorded with the great Txap Osinaga in the historic studios of Bonberenea. Departing a little from the usual production of the label, the sound of the album is quite clear and precise, and all the lyrics have been worked on by the group in relation to current issues, not only the so-called “Political Illiterate”, but based on a translation of Bertolt Brecht. The careful voice is surprising at first listen; it has the space to sing, above the exciting and unpredictable rhythmic base. With serious intonations, and full of twists, opening the space between distortion folds and giving the songs a narrative around the calculated strumming instrument. Energetic bass, sharp and creaking guitars… Anabasa yes, but also a space for quiet moments, because the layers are very well worked out, and nuances, small details and experiments can be discovered in multiple readings.

So it’s wrong to say that posthardcore stopped going in the 90s. Many groups have tackled the style without interruption, it has been sharpened, perfected and developed over time and media. Both technically and with the introduction of new themes we can prove that contemporary posthardcore is not a joke. And Lepora’s career is a clear indicator of this: they have signed two strong works in a short time. This new “Zulotik” more than deserves a few spins, at least to leave that Fugazi you’ve heard thousands of times in the pack! A work that does not remain in the style exercise formula, also wrapped in Rodrigo Garcia’s neat design vinyl.