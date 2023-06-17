Home » “Les escolides”, the theme of Pupil·les summer
"Les escolides", the theme of Pupil·les summer

"Les escolides", the theme of Pupil·les summer

pupils They are a key urban feminine and feminist band from Valencia. Their style is defined as rap with punk and reggaeton influences, and they are known for their feminist and protest lyrics. his first job, “Mourning Witches” (14), opened the doors of the Valencian Country and Catalonia, and since then they have released two albums, “The Silenced” (18) y “Everything and Nothing” (22), and an EP, “Rimmel” (19), which have brought them closer to a wider audience, with concerts in Madrid, Andalusia, Castilla, Galicia and Euskal Herria.

They have collaborated with the producer Mark Dasousa in Atomic Studio and singers like Suu, which has helped establish them as one of the most interesting groups on the new music scene in Catalan. They are part of a much-needed change in the current music industry, in a panorama that cries out for the feminization of the stages.

After the single “No és diumenge”, from last March, his new hit “Les escollides” recalls past summers on a pop base and electronic and techno. The singers transmit their desire to return to those nights of happiness and comfort, and the video clip that accompanies it takes us on a cruise to Formentera with friends.

