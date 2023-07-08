Leslie Van Houten, Charles Manson’s “angel of death” to leave prison after more than 50 years in prison

He just had 19 years when was it arrested and jailed: now that he has spent more than 50 years in prison, Leslie Van Houtennote how “the angel of Death” among the followers of the sect of the criminal Charles Mansonmay return to the wild in 15 days. It is the American newspapers that report the news: apparently the governor of California Gavin Newsom has announced that it will not ask the State Supreme Court to block the conditional release for the woman, now 72 years old, sentenced to life imprisonment for participating in the murder of the spouses LaBianca. The grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary were massacred and stabbed to death – on Manson’s orders – in their California home The Happyin August of ’69.

One crime that was committed exactly the day after another massacre (in which the lifer did not take part) sadly gone down in history for its atrocity, namely the one in which the 26-year-old actress was killed Sharon Tatewife of the director Roman Polanski and eight months pregnant, three of his friends and an 18-year-old boy who happened to be at the scene of the slaughter. The murders were committed by Tex Watson (23 years), Susan Atkins (21 years old) and Patricia Krenwinkel (21 years old) who broke into the home of Sky Drive (Los Angeles) of the director armed with revolvers, kitchen knives and a nylon rope, guided as always by their “guru” Manson. The director was saved because he was a London for work.

As it reports Nbc NewsVan Houten’s lawyer, Nancy Tetreault, declared that the woman will be released on probation within a few weeks: “She is thrilled and overwhelmed,” commented the lawyer. “She is grateful that people recognize that she is no longer the same person that she was when she committed the murders.”

