Emotional scenes after another important victory of Partizan.

Source: MN PRESS

Partizan defeated Cedevita Olimpija in a tight and dramatic game, strengthened its position as the leader of the table, and after the game the center was suspended Matthias Lesor and coach of the black and whites Željko Obradović celebrated on the field.

While “Žoc” was leaving the bench towards the tunnel leading to the dressing rooms, Lesor stood behind him and “pushed” him to celebrate with Grobari, which Obradović did, spreading his arms and shouting victoriously.. Of course, that scene caused euphoria in Štark Arena and once again showed how much energy and emotion Željko Obradović approaches every match, as well as throughout his entire career. Watch that scene:

After the match, Željko Obradović mentioned Lesor. “Without any doubt, all the players are needed, that’s why I’m talking about it all. Who will have freshness? Monsieur (“mister”, in French) Lesor. He probably will. But if someone had told me that Alen Smailagić, our only player in position ‘five’ tonight, to play only 13 minutes, I would say that is impossible,” said “Žoc”.

Obradović will now start a short and accelerated preparation with the team for the match against Barcelona on Tuesday in Stark Arena, and then he will have more time to prepare for Real Madrid, who will come to a full hall of black and white on Friday. Read all Obradović’s messages after the important victory in the “Adriatic” derby on Sunday evening.