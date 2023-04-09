Home World “Less effective with pollution”. The latest shock study on vaccines
World

“Less effective with pollution”. The latest shock study on vaccines

by admin
“Less effective with pollution”. The latest shock study on vaccines

covid

Covid, study: “Less effective vaccines with pollution”, this is the title of an article published on the “Health and Wellness” page of the Skytg24. In the piece, it is explained that lhigher levels of air pollution appear to correlate with one lower antibody response in case of anti-Covid vaccination.

All this would emerge from a study published in the magazine Environmental Health Perspectivesconducted by scientists from Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) and the German Research Institute Trias and Pujol (IGTP). Specifically, the team evaluated how fine particulate matter (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and Blank Carbon (BC) may affect immunoglobulins and antibody responses to the vaccine.

To which, after more than three years of using massive doses of viral terror in the press, having now established that immunocompetent people could easily avoid these controversial experimental vaccines, it was natural for me to hum a refrain of “The society of magnaccioni”, famous Roman folk song: “What do we care but what does it matter to us
If the innkeeper ar vino has put water in it…”.

To know more:

Here comes the “Covid dog”, the latest pandemically correct madness

Covid 19, here are the testimonies of those who have experienced it firsthand

Covid, Big Pharma in a panic: how much it loses with the end of the pandemic

In the sense, to better understand my point of view, that, as in the case of the ridiculousness of the Covid dogs, carrying out a long and thorough investigation, which involved a sample of about thousand people from 40 to 65 years old, really represents a game that is not worth the candle. In fact, if we consider that only a small group of fragile people – who I imagine are generally less exposed to polluting elements – ran serious risks by contracting Sars-Cov-2, the fact that a 10% decrease in the effectiveness of the anti- Covid for those who, the vast number of healthy people, move independently in a relatively polluted environment it doesn’t move the total uselessness one iota of such a, so to speak, scientific study.

See also  Epstein case, new troubles for Prince Andrew. A witness: "He was at the night with Virginia Giuffre"

In other words, it would be like saying that the infinitesimal risk of falling seriously ill with Covid for a person living in a large industrialized metropolis would increase by a ten thousandth compared to what a contemporary in a rural town would run. On the other hand, in these times of a collective madness that proceeds in waves, the growing environmental Gretinism sooner or later had to somehow weld itself with the mythology of the Covid-19. After all, these are two pseudo-religions that have much in common.

Claudio Romiti, 9 April 2023

Did you like this article? Read also

You may also like

Israel, police sources: Alessandro Parini was killed by...

The dispute between two US federal courts over...

Yemen, Saudi delegation in Sanaa for peace talks...

Miomir Kecmanović Kasper Rud Eštoril | Sports

Forecast for summer 2023 | Info

for decades a point of reference for the...

temperatures forecast for tomorrow, Monday 10 April 2023

Miljana Kulić’s father signs over the car to...

Ukraine has lost 330,000 soldiers since the beginning...

Four people died in an avalanche in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy