Covid, study: “Less effective vaccines with pollution”, this is the title of an article published on the “Health and Wellness” page of the Skytg24. In the piece, it is explained that lhigher levels of air pollution appear to correlate with one lower antibody response in case of anti-Covid vaccination.

All this would emerge from a study published in the magazine Environmental Health Perspectivesconducted by scientists from Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) and the German Research Institute Trias and Pujol (IGTP). Specifically, the team evaluated how fine particulate matter (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and Blank Carbon (BC) may affect immunoglobulins and antibody responses to the vaccine.

To which, after more than three years of using massive doses of viral terror in the press, having now established that immunocompetent people could easily avoid these controversial experimental vaccines, it was natural for me to hum a refrain of “The society of magnaccioni”, famous Roman folk song: “What do we care but what does it matter to us

If the innkeeper ar vino has put water in it…”.

To know more:

Here comes the “Covid dog”, the latest pandemically correct madness

Covid 19, here are the testimonies of those who have experienced it firsthand

Covid, Big Pharma in a panic: how much it loses with the end of the pandemic

In the sense, to better understand my point of view, that, as in the case of the ridiculousness of the Covid dogs, carrying out a long and thorough investigation, which involved a sample of about thousand people from 40 to 65 years old, really represents a game that is not worth the candle. In fact, if we consider that only a small group of fragile people – who I imagine are generally less exposed to polluting elements – ran serious risks by contracting Sars-Cov-2, the fact that a 10% decrease in the effectiveness of the anti- Covid for those who, the vast number of healthy people, move independently in a relatively polluted environment it doesn’t move the total uselessness one iota of such a, so to speak, scientific study.

In other words, it would be like saying that the infinitesimal risk of falling seriously ill with Covid for a person living in a large industrialized metropolis would increase by a ten thousandth compared to what a contemporary in a rural town would run. On the other hand, in these times of a collective madness that proceeds in waves, the growing environmental Gretinism sooner or later had to somehow weld itself with the mythology of the Covid-19. After all, these are two pseudo-religions that have much in common.

Claudio Romiti, 9 April 2023