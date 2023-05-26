Less than a day after the ceasefire, armed clashes broke out again in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, and surrounding areas – yqqlm

Original title: Less than a day after the ceasefire, armed clashes broke out again in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, and surrounding areas

From the evening of the 23rd to the 24th local time, conflicts broke out again between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in the capital Khartoum and its surrounding areas. Both sides issued a statement accusing the other of violating the ceasefire agreement and reiterated that they would continue to abide by the ceasefire agreement.

This round of conflict lasted from the late night of the 23rd to the evening of the 24th local time, and the city of Khartoum and its surrounding North Khartoum and Omdurman cities were affected. The Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces fought fiercely around several military bases and the state television building in the city of Omdurman, with constant gunfire.

Headquarters reporter Mu Min Maji:Intense clashes broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in various areas in and around Khartoum. In order to strike the Rapid Support Forces in the northern city of Khartoum, the Sudanese Armed Forces used warplanes and heavy artillery. The Rapid Support Forces attempted to capture the Saidana military base north of the city of Omdurman. The base is about 15 kilometers away and is controlled by the Sudanese Armed Forces.

After the temporary ceasefire agreement signed by the conflicting parties in Sudan took effect on the evening of the 22nd, Khartoum and its surrounding areas have ushered in a long-lost calm on the 23rd. But less than a day later, the sound of gunfire resumed. Citizens can only hide in their homes, and there are very few vehicles and pedestrians on the streets.

Since the outbreak of the conflict in Sudan on April 15, the fighting in the Khartoum area has been the most intense, and many local people have fled their homes to escape the fighting. Many shops and residences in the urban area are vacant and their doors are locked. Those left behind face the difficult situation of water and electricity cut off, lack of medical treatment and medicine. Jaffa, a resident of Khartoum:The humanitarian situation in the Khartoum area is very severe. Power outages often last for three consecutive days, and water cuts can last for five days or even a week. I've had five days without water before. As for medical supplies, most pharmacies are closed. The conflict also resulted in no one recycling domestic garbage, and a large amount of garbage piled up on the streets, posing risks to citizens' health. Khartoum Regional Government Official Motasim:Trash breeds mosquitoes and cholera, a problem that has become especially serious recently. Due to safety factors, garbage disposal vehicles in many areas cannot enter and cannot transport the garbage on the street to the disposal site. The rainy season is approaching, and infectious diseases transmitted by mosquitoes will cause environmental disasters worse than war.

