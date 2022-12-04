[The Epoch Times, December 03, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Li Xin compiles and reports) According to an analysis by the nonprofit organization that publishes the Common Application (Common Application), less than half of the students who applied early for college admission this fall submitted standardized test scores.

Just three years ago, 78% of applicants were in their early SAT or ACT test scores are provided with the submitted Common Application. But fewer than half of those who submitted those standardized tests submitted this year’s early-stage application round.

College advisers say the data could mark a watershed moment in U.S. college admissions, as the suspension of the requirement to submit the SAT or ACT test during the COVID-19 pandemic turns into a more permanent situation.

The percentage of applicants reporting SAT or ACT scores has dropped significantly starting in 2020 as test centers closed during the pandemic, prompting hundreds of colleges to adopt a “test-optional” approach to admitting students, in which applicants It is up to you to decide whether to submit your SAT or ACT scores.

Many observers expect the practice of requiring standardized test scores to return as pandemic restrictions lift. but it is not the truth.

“We’ve actually seen an increase in colleges that don’t require test scores on the Common Application,” said Preston Magouirk, senior manager of research and analysis at the Common Application.

More than 1,800 colleges have adopted “test-optional” this year, including most elite public and private schools, according to the National Center for Fair and Open Testing, also known as FairTest, an education group. .

Data from the Common Application also shows that this fall, only 4% of colleges asked applicants to provide test scores, down from 55% in 2019 before the pandemic.

While admissions experts believe many schools may be reluctant to reinstate test score requirements, admissions statistics suggest some schools prefer applicants who submit scores. Either way, however, the “test-optional” approach introduces a new set of complexities to the college admissions process, potentially prompting a deep dive into a school’s test-score profile, admissions statistics, and testing philosophy.

Responsible editor: Li Yuan#