lessor game against real | Sports

It is known who will be available to coach Željko Obradović from Partizan for the fourth match against Real Madrid in the Euroleague playoffs.

Izvor: Profimedia/Burak Akbulut / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM

It is well known that due to the chaos at the end of the second game in Madrid, the Euroleague imposed harsh penalties on the basketball players of Real Madrid and Partizan, and everyone is now interested in how they relate to further events in the Euroleague playoff series. Partizan failed to solve everything in the third game and In the end, Real Madrid won 82:80, so we will watch at least one more match. The next evening is scheduled for Thursday in Belgrade (8:30 p.m.), and there is good news for Željko Obradović.

Already in the next game, he will be able to count on Matias Lessor, who was suspended for one game, while he will not be the captain of Kevin Panter’s team. The American was suspended for two games due to a fight in the match against Real, but in case of placement of Partizan in the “final four” – he would play in the semi-final against probably Barcelona.

The punishment for Gershon Jabusele, who was suspended for five games (the next one will be only the second), remains in force, while it is worth saying that Ćus Mateo will be “stronger” than Gabriel Dek, who was at the match today, just camouflaged.

