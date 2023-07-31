L’estate nei tuoi occhi (The Summer that I turned Pretty).

“Summer in your eyes” is a TV series broadcast in Italy by Amazon Video based on the trilogy of novels by Jenny Han, an author of Korean and American origins.

The first TV series is dated Summer 2022 while the second series is currently in programming and is inspired by the second book of the trilogy “It’s not summer without you”.

The story tells the story of friendships and interweaving between two families the Fisher and Conklin and in particular the love affairs of the young Belly (Lola Tung) younger daughter of the Concklin family.

Since she was little, she and her family have spent summers at their family friends’, the Fishers’, beach house.

There are many reasons Belly loves her Cousins ​​Beach vacation, most notably the fact that she gets to spend it with lovable brothers Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno).

This year, however, Belly is no longer a pimply little girl with goggles and braces, compared to the previous year she has become a beautiful girl and the two Fisher brothers immediately appear attracted to her.

Belly has been in love with Conrad since she was a child but in the face of his grumpy character she will eventually realize the feelings that Jeremiah has towards her and will trigger a complex love triangle.

To make the Cousins ​​holiday unforgettable is also the presence of Susannah, mother of the two Fisher brothers and best friend of Laurel Concklin who will even make her participate in a very romantic debutante ball.

While young Fisher and Concklin are grappling with their beautiful summer a drama is taking place because Susannah is dying of a bad evil.

The second season opens with sad situations created after the death of Mrs. Fisher.

From some flashbacks we understand that the story between Belly and Conrad has gone on, the two in fact spend a very romantic winter weekend in Cousins ​​but the boy as usual due to his introversion manages to hurt Belly’s feelings who will end up taking refuge again in Jeremiah’s arms.

The boys gather in the family villa again this year but their intent will be to try to prevent its sale by stopping Susannah’s resentful sister.

Other than the love triangle one of the biggest draws of the series is Cousins ​​Beach itself.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty,” makes Cousins ​​Beach sound like the perfect place for any teenager’s life, and it probably would be, if only it were real. According to writer Han, Cousins ​​Beach is a fictional creation inspired by a mix of Cape Cod, the Hamptons and the Outer Banks. After all, it’s okay that it’s not a real place: there’s something truly idyllic about Cousins ​​Beach that makes it seem a little too good to be true.

Even if Cousins ​​Beach doesn’t exist you can still visit the locations.

“Summer in Your Eyes Indeed” was filmed in and around Wilmington, North Carolina in 2021 between Carolina Beach, Fort Fisher and at Transit’s Padgett Station.

While waiting for the second season to end, the third series has already been announced

probably from the third book of the trilogy. I highly recommend reading

to the most ardent fans of the series who want to know which of the two Fisher brothers will remain next to Belly.

In the meantime, as a great lover of Korean dramas (and the author is of Korean origins) I cannot forget the rule of first love: in any story, the second lead will never be able to overcome the love rival if the protagonist was in love with the main lead, so dear Jeremiah you are warned!!!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

