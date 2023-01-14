LESBIAN. «We know we are on the right side and today is the moment in which he will be confirmed also on the judicial level. Whatever the outcome will be, it will not be a happy outcome, because it will simply highlight once again the level of repression and criminalization of aid implemented by the Greek institutions”.

The words of Sean Binder are clear, one of the 24 activists who for their participation in the search and rescue operations of the Emergency Response Center International organization between 2016 and 2018 are on trial on charges of espionage, forgery, illegal use of radio frequencies.

Among them there is also Sarah Mardini, whose story became famous thanks to her autobiography “The Butterfly” and the film “The Swimmers” by Sally El Hosaini available on Netflix. The Syrian sisters Yusra and Sarah Mardini, who fled in 2015 with the war at the gates of Damascus, managed to save the lives of 16 other people by courageously jumping from the rubber boat that was taking on water and swimming, pushing it all the way to Lesbos. The two sisters, after having faced the risks that the borders and the policies of fortress Europe subject to those who flee, have arrived in Germany. The film ends, as in reality, with Yusra participating in the Rio 2016 Olympics and Sarah deciding to return to Lesbos.

In 2018, Sarah Mardini and Sean Binder were arrested and remained in custody for more than three months.

After four years of inactivity, the trial restarted on 10 January, which was immediately postponed for 72 hours. Sarah, who had spent those 106 long days in a maximum security prison, cannot participate due to a ban on entering Greece.

On Friday 13 January 2023, the air was relaxed and calm in the packed courtroom of the Mytilene Court of Appeal. Perhaps because the international public present does not even contemplate a negative result of the trial, defined as a “farce” by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, which in fact does not arrive:

for all defendants, except for two Greek activists who will be sent to a lower court, the crime charges are quashed.

They were found innocent of the illegal use of radio frequencies as this no longer constitutes a crime in the Greek penal code. The espionage charge was defined by the three judges as “too vague” – on the merits, according to the activists, their presumption of innocence has been violated because it is based on the assumption of participation in a criminal organization, which concerns another investigation.

In fact, the trial for minor crimes concluded today but the investigation into some more serious crimes remains, such as trafficking in persons, money laundering and precisely belonging to a criminal organization.

The prosecution has deliberately separated these charges because they are subject to a different limitation period, for the former it is five years with a sentence of up to eight, while for the latter it is twenty, with a maximum sentence of twenty-five.

On the same day that the trial of the former Minister of the Interior and leader of the League restarts in Palermo, accused of kidnapping and refusal to file official documents, the trial which according to a report commissioned by the European Parliament in June 2021 is “the biggest case of criminalization of solidarity in Europe”.

However, it is a bitter victory, both because the court’s decision was taken following some procedural flaws highlighted by the activists’ defense, such as the failure to translate the indictment for the foreign defendants, and because the other knots may not be resolved for another fifteen years.

“I would have liked a well-done trial,” Sean Binder said outside the courtroom. “I didn’t want to get out of it because the prosecution was stupid enough not to have documents translated in time. It means that the trial will not continue and that we will never be considered completely innocent. I would like it, with its best arguments against ours, to prove inconsistent also in terms of content, while now it won’t have to show anything at all”. On Monday, the same court decided to release Hanad Mohammed, an Ethiopian national who was sentenced to 146 years in prison simply because he was in the aftmost seat of the boat and held the tiller until arrival.

Binder expects a “more serious trial, with the most serious charges, to last so long, also because the only reason why this has taken place now derives from the fact that it would have been time-barred in March 2023”. The Irishman continued: “It seems like a strategy to put off as long as possible which tells us two things: that they are not convinced we are guilty – if we were the criminal masterminds they say we would have stayed in prison and perhaps at least that is reassuring.” because it looks like we won’t be back. The second thing all of this shows us is that one can be accused, imprisoned and tried without having done anything wrong, which is even scarier. If I can be guilty of giving water to a person in need, then you could be guilty next time.”

Amnesty International regards these lengthy legal proceedings against 180 human rights defenders in 14 countries, including Italy, as one of the attempts by the authorities of European countries to dissuade volunteers from helping asylum seekers at land borders and maritime from which, more and more often, they are violently rejected.