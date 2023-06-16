Let art crash into the sea breeze of summer 2023 Aranya Theater Festival kicks off-International Online

On June 15th, the 2023 Aranya Theater Festival kicked off in Qinhuangdao·Aranya Community with a brand new theme “Shouting and Whispering”. In the next 10 days, the theater festival will present a multi-dimensional sensory feast through the four major sections of drama art, life art, cross-border art, and public art, allowing viewers to immerse themselves in more than a hundred performances. The baptism of art.

As the first seaside theater festival in China, Aranya Theater Festival advocates the expression of grandeur like the sea, sharing the boundless and open-mindedness of drama between the sea and the sky, allowing the expression of art to crash into the summer sea breeze, and feel the release and precipitation. peaceful. Invited to participate in this theater festival include German avant-garde director Robert Schuster, who is well-known in the European theater circle, Miyagi Satoshi, director of Shizuoka Art Theater in Japan, and Oliver Rees, artistic director of Berlin Brecht Theater. Reese, representative of Italian avant-garde theater Emma Dante, Italian impromptu comedy master Antonio Rezza, and other very representative artists in the world theater circles, as well as domestic pioneer masters and dance body names Groups and cutting-edge creators.

“Creating an other shore allows us to withdraw from reality and look at the current life from a higher-dimensional perspective. In the drama, we stand on the other shore and look at the present moment.” As the artistic director of the 2023 Aranya Theater Festival, director Meng Jinghui briefly talked about his insights into theater and the future that the Aranya Theater Festival may inspire at the opening ceremony. Its new annual drama “Twelve Love Poems” will premiere at this festival. Dramatic works by writer Camus and Russian literary giant Dostoevsky will be staged in the Solitary Outer Theater next to the sea.

At the same time, the 2023 Aranya Theater Festival also invited Zhang Ziyi, Chen Minghao and Meng Jinghui to serve as joint artistic directors, Cui Jian, Cheng Er, Duan Yihong, Guan Hu, Hao Lei, Jin Xing, Jia Zhangke, Liao Fan, Lao Lang, Ma Dong, Wang Luodan, Wang Xiaoshuai, Xi Chuan , Xu Zhiyuan, Yao Chen, Yuan Quan, Zhang Yadong, etc., a total of 27 well-known industry leaders from multiple art fields served as members of the art committee.

“The Aranya Theater Festival is like a promise. Every summer, friends from all over the world come here to meet and get acquainted because of the theater, and jointly create a theater time and space by the sea. The theater brings us together, which makes the theater festival a It is something worth looking forward to repeatedly and insisting on together.” Ma Yin, the founder of Aranya, expressed his expectation for the Aranya Theater Festival at the opening ceremony.

As a window for the creative expression of multiple arts, this year’s theater festival has newly upgraded the important unit “Environmental Drama Reading” under the theater art section. Many art creators will lead the audience back to the most primitive and most The pure “environmental drama” tradition, in an unrepeatable seaside theater field like Aranya, pays tribute to classic works at home and abroad in the form of classic script reading – under the background of natural light and shadow, through sound and environment The collision stimulates emotion and imagination.

In addition to theatrical performances, the “Migratory Bird 300”, which was a great success at the first Aranya Art and expressed “is not only a process of art collective generation, but also a stirring social experiment”, will once again build a platform for young creators. Innovative performance platform and communication network. At the same time, the cross-border installation “Drama House”, Aranya Theater Festival Quadrennial Exhibition (AQ) and 2023 Stage Art 9+9 People Exhibition, Seaside Dialogue, Seaside Workshop, Seaside Screening, Seaside Drama Parade & Seaside Bonfire, etc. The form of art activities will also be launched for the first time during the 2023 Aranya Theater Festival.