Let opening up bring new bright future to global development (authoritative forum) – Chinese and foreign experts comment on the role and achievements of the CIIE

This year’s CIIE will set up a new comprehensive exhibition area for “China‘s Decades – Achievements in Opening Up”.Photo by our reporter Wang Di

On November 7, the LEGO booth at the CIIE attracted visitors to come and experience it.Photo by our reporter Chen Shangwen

On November 6, at the booth of Freudenberg Group, which participated for the first time, the staff introduced the performance and technology of the exhibits to the visitors.Photo by our reporter Han Shuo

On November 7th, in the food and agricultural products exhibition area, the staff of the Kazakhstan booth introduced natural preserved fruits to retailers.Photo by our reporter Qu Song

The exterior of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the venue for the Expo.Photo by our reporter Wang Di

People’s Daily reported that the 5th China International Import Expo had an intentional transaction value of US$73.52 billion in one year, an increase of 3.9% over the previous session. Since the first CIIE was held, the quality of the exhibition has continued to improve and the international influence has become more extensive. The CIIE has become a window for China to build a new development pattern, a platform to promote high-level openness, and an international public product shared globally.

Michael Schumann (Chairman of the German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade)

Sun Chenghai (Deputy Director of China International Import Expo Bureau)

Chen Liming (Chairman of World Economic Forum Greater China)

Gu Xueming (Dean of the Institute of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, Ministry of Commerce)

Kim Hyun-chul (Minister of International Cooperation, Korea International Trade Association)

Zhang Yuyan (Director, Institute of World Economics and Politics, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences)

Elias Mpendra (Vice Chairman of Zambia-China Business Friendship Association)

Sang Baichuan (Dean of the Institute of International Economics, University of International Business and Economics)

Chen Lifen (Researcher, Institute of Market Economy, Development Research Center of the State Council)

As the world‘s first import-themed national-level exhibition, the CIIE is getting better and better. Specifically, what development achievements have the CIIE achieved over the years?

Gu Xueming: The CIIE has truly realized “buying the world, selling the world, and benefiting the world“. It has become an important window for market connectivity, industry integration, innovation promotion, and rules linkage, and has become a bridge and link between China and the world. Shared comprehensive open platform. At the same time, the CIIE is committed to building a digital trade platform to promote economic and trade development, and actively contributes to the application scenarios and solutions of digital transformation, which has played a good demonstration effect on the digital transformation of the global economy.

Michael Schuman: The CIIE focuses on imports and hopes to bring the world‘s best products and services to the Chinese market, which is a great initiative of China. This year, more than 280 Fortune 500 and industry leaders participated in the exhibition, which is enough to prove the international recognition of the CIIE.

Sun Chenghai: The CIIE has become the world‘s first launch place for new products, the first place for cutting-edge technologies, and the first place for innovative services. In addition, as an important part of the CIIE, the Hongqiao Forum takes “Global Openness” as its core theme and releases the “World Openness Report 2022″ and the World Openness Index. Guests from the global political, business and academic circles launched high-end dialogues and discussions, and made a resounding “Hongqiao Voice”.

Jin Xianzhe: During the CIIE, China released many important economic and trade policies and implemented them. China previously proposed to build a new highland for opening up at the CIIE, and since then, it has successively introduced and further improved related promotion measures for trade in goods and services. It can be seen that the CIIE is not only an expo, but also has the role of providing Chinese solutions and contributing Chinese strength to the world economy.

Elias Mpendra: The global political and economic situation is complex and volatile. China has successfully held the CIIE in succession, demonstrating China‘s determination to open up and injecting impetus into global development. The CIIE keeps pace with the times in light of market demands, with constantly enriched themes and improved professionalism. By participating in the Expo, relevant Chinese enterprises can discover overseas business opportunities, and enterprises from participating countries can also more directly understand the potential needs of the Chinese market, and then formulate more targeted market strategies.

Sang Baichuan: Today, the CIIE has developed into an important international public service platform for exporters from various countries to explore the Chinese market, explore opportunities for international investment and cooperation, and understand China‘s economic trends. A large number of world-leading companies actively participated in the conference to showcase and release high-end, sophisticated and new products and high-quality services, meeting the needs of the Chinese market for upgrading the consumption structure. Participants can also get a close perception of China‘s measures to promote high-level opening up and allow the world to share China‘s opportunities.

Chen Lifen: The advantages of China‘s super-large-scale market are becoming more and more obvious. It has expanded from 270,000 square meters in the first session to more than 360,000 square meters last year. The booth area capacity of exhibitors at the CIIE has increased year by year, and more and more companies are seeing China build a new development pattern. opportunities, and strengthened the confidence to embrace the Chinese market.

The CIIE will give full play to the four major platforms of international procurement, investment promotion, people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and open cooperation, and become an international public product shared by the world. How do you evaluate the significance of the CIIE in promoting openness and integration and promoting exchanges and cooperation?

Sang Baichuan: In international economic and trade affairs, the prominent problem is the information asymmetry between supply and demand. The CIIE has shortened the distance between exporters and importers, and provided exporters with a platform to display, release and negotiate cooperation, allowing importers to experience the performance and characteristics of products more intuitively, effectively alleviating information asymmetry, and helping reached an international purchase agreement.

Jin Xianzhe: The CIIE attracts a large number of high-quality buyers every year, which is very attractive to Korean companies. South Korea has participated in the CIIE for five consecutive years. The Korea International Trade Association is the official exhibition organizer of the CIIE designated by the Korean government. It organizes hundreds of Korean companies to participate in the exhibition every year on average. Korean companies have always been very responsive and satisfied with their participation in the CIIE. During the fourth CIIE, Korean companies intend to contract more than 30 million US dollars. In the face of shrinking global market demand, the CIIE has become an important platform for promoting economic globalization and high-quality trade development.

Elias Mpendra: Zambia has actively participated in the first CIIE and is the only country of honor from Africa at the second CIIE. Through the CIIE, Zambia’s agricultural products and handicrafts have been more recognized, and the amount of intended contracts between Zambia and China has continued to grow. More and more Zambian companies realize that the CIIE is bringing more trade opportunities.

Chen Liming: Exhibitors from many countries and foreign companies in China choose to launch global new products and innovative services at the CIIE. For example, Johnson & Johnson, a member of the World Economic Forum, has brought dozens of new products every year at the past few CIIEs. This year is no exception. There are also many cooperation projects reached at the CIIE, adding impetus to international economic, trade and investment cooperation.

Sun Chenghai: The CIIE attracts thousands of foreign companies every year, turning exhibits into commodities and exhibitors into investors. At the same time, the CIIE has promoted cultural exchanges and mutual learning of civilizations among countries by holding national exhibitions and conducting cultural exchange exhibitions and performances.

Zhang Yuyan: In the past two years, the CIIE has set up exhibitions such as a comprehensive exhibition area and a national-level pedestrian street, which makes the CIIE not only conducive to promoting international procurement, but also greatly plays a platform role in investment promotion, cultural exchanges, and open cooperation. On the one hand, it shows China‘s business environment, consumer market and cultural prosperity to the world, which greatly promotes the in-depth cooperation of foreign-funded enterprises to invest in China; at the same time, it also introduces Chinese culture to the world and brings the cultures of other countries closer. distance, encourage countries to meet each other halfway, promote the building of an open world economy, and build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Promoting global trade and investment is important for driving global development. How do you view the positive role of the CIIE in promoting global development, enhancing the development momentum of various countries, and making development achievements more equitable and benefiting the people of all countries?

Michael Schuman: The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held not long ago pointed out the direction for China‘s future development. China insists on continuously improving its degree of opening to the outside world and sharing market opportunities with the world. Many European countries have been thinking about how to make their economies more creative and resilient, which requires people to share their experiences through more dialogues. The CIIE provides a high-quality platform for countries to communicate and exchange.

Sun Chenghai: Damascus rose oil from Syria, Himalayan salt lamps from Pakistan, alpaca dolls from Peru and other high-quality products from different countries, AI cleaning robots, smart color palettes and other high-end products and international advanced technology, through the The platform of the CIIE has successfully entered the Chinese market. There are both developed and developing countries participating in the Expo, including Fortune 500 companies and small and medium-sized enterprises from various countries that provide featured products and services. The CIIE has built an international public platform to support economic globalization and maintain the multilateral trading system, so that various market players around the world have achieved tangible results.

Chen Liming: Trade is of great significance to global poverty eradication and peace. Open trade can provide consumers with more affordable goods and services, and it can also help improve the living standards of low-income households. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China sent a positive signal that China will further strengthen its opening to the outside world and promote global cooperation. China has built platforms such as the China International Import Expo and the Service Trade Fair, which has promoted the development of trade in goods and services, reflecting the responsibilities of a responsible major country.

Elias Mpendra: For the vast number of developing countries, the CIIE is an important opportunity to help them further integrate into the world economy. Through the CIIE, more consumers have learned that Africa not only exports minerals, but also special agricultural products, handicrafts and cultural and artistic products. Nowadays, more and more high value-added African commodities have entered the global market with modern business models, which has effectively promoted the integration of some underdeveloped regions into the global value chain. important meaning.

Chen Lifen: China‘s economic aggregate ranks second in the world, and it is the world‘s second largest consumer market and largest trader of goods. The CIIE has opened up a broad channel for the world to share markets, resources and development opportunities with China, making China‘s big market a big opportunity for the world, promoting win-win cooperation among countries, and driving global economic growth.

Hold high-level open exhibitions such as the China International Import Expo, Service Trade Fair, Canton Fair, and Consumer Fairs, build the “Belt and Road” with high quality, and propose global development initiatives and global security initiatives… China actively participates in global governance and actively promotes the construction of human destiny What is the significance of the community in promoting world peace and development?

Gu Xueming: In the past ten years, China has implemented a more proactive opening-up strategy and unswervingly expanded its opening-up. The number of free trade agreements signed with foreign countries has increased to 19, and 21 pilot free trade zones and Hainan Free Trade Port have been deployed. Countries and more than 30 international organizations signed the “Belt and Road” cooperation documents, and effectively promoted global openness and cooperation through the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” and global development initiatives, and actively contributed Chinese wisdom and Chinese solutions to improving global governance.

Michael Schuman: The international community is facing many daunting challenges such as regional conflicts, COVID-19, poverty, climate change, etc. Strengthening international cooperation is the best way to deal with the challenges. China‘s active participation in global governance, building a pattern of mutually beneficial cooperation, and promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind have provided an important impetus for solving global problems.

Zhang Yuyan: China has taken the initiative to open up its domestic market through the CIIE, and encourages the sale of commodities from all over the world. This is a pioneering achievement in human history. China is one of the central hubs of the global supply chain and value chain. The CIIE is a solemn declaration of China‘s initiative to build an open world economy, which will definitely help promote global opening and development.

Sang Baichuan: In the midst of the great changes in the world economy, China has actively participated in the reform of the global economic governance system, made a Chinese voice, advocated openness, cooperation, mutual benefit, and win-win results, and practiced it. Opening up has become a distinctive symbol of China‘s era. The series of opening-up proposals and measures taken by China have injected strong momentum into the fragile world economy, allowing China’s development to benefit more countries and regions.

Chen Lifen: In the current international situation full of uncertainties, the CIIE has added certainty to the world economy and the common development of China and the world. The spillover effect of the CIIE is becoming more pronounced. It will promote deeper reforms and higher-quality opening up, bring together high-quality commodities, enterprises and resources from around the world, and promote domestic consumption and industrial upgrading.

Elias Mpendra: In the face of the current complex international situation, China insists on holding high the banner of multilateralism, continuously improving the level of opening up, and sharing market opportunities with the world. Adhere to the vivid practice of the concept of promoting peace through development. China has held important exhibitions such as the China International Import Expo and the Service Trade Fair, actively integrating into the world economy and actively participating in global governance. The concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, proposed by China and constantly enriching its connotations, comes from China and benefits the world. Facts have proved that this concept has insight into the future, and China’s leading role in global governance is becoming increasingly prominent.

At present, the recruitment of enterprises for the 6th CIIE has been fully launched, and the exhibition area of ​​enterprises signed up for registration exceeds 100,000 square meters. Enterprises are increasingly recognizing the CIIE and have more and more confidence in the Chinese market. What are your expectations for the future development of the Expo?

Chen Liming: As the world‘s second largest economy, China plays an extremely important role in international trade. The CIIE will not only help promote a more balanced trade, but also help reduce unnecessary trade frictions and promote international cooperation and development. The World Economic Forum expects that a series of measures taken by China will play a supporting role in less developed countries and regions.

Michael Schuman: I hope the CIIE will welcome more participants from all over the world, set up international branches in different countries, further strengthen its international influence and popularity among leading foreign companies, and help people from Participants around the world achieve a win-win situation.

Jin Xianzhe: China’s information technology is developing rapidly. Through technological innovation, more countries and enterprises can participate in the CIIE online or offline, benefiting from China’s opening to the outside world. It is believed that China will continue to create a stable business environment, continue to provide various opportunities for foreign companies, and further promote the deepening of economic and trade ties between countries and China.

Zhang Yuyan: As revealed in the “World Openness Report 2022″, in recent years, the international environment has been severe and complex, and the world openness index has continued to decline. However, China’s openness index has continued to rise, and its ranking among 129 economies in the world has increased from 47th in 2012. The number continued to climb to the recent 39th. China is working with other economies in the world to create an international environment that is conducive to global development, to jointly cultivate new momentum for global development, and to work together with the international community to implement global development initiatives and global security initiatives to promote global governance in a more just and reasonable direction development, promote mutual understanding among people of all countries, and jointly address various global challenges.

Gu Xueming: The 5th CIIE being held as scheduled is an important signal for China to continue to expand and open up to the world. The CIIE is opening up China’s super-large-scale consumer market to the international community in accordance with the requirements of “running at a high level, achieving results, and running better”, and promoting all-round communication and exchanges in global economy, trade, and people-to-people and cultural engagement. In the future, the level of openness and international influence of the Expo will continue to improve.

(Reporters Wang Xiaobo, Tian Hong, Zhang Yue, Hua Fang, Zhang Penghui and Zou Song interviewed and arranged)