With the crash on Tuesday in the waters of the Black Sea the first era of combat drones ends and the future of real warrior robots opens. At the turn of the millennium the Reaper and his older brother the Predator led a revolution in human history that changed the concept of warfare. First of all, they made it possible to kill by looking at the enemy but without taking risks: the pilot of the plane attacking in Afghanistan or Libya is thousands of kilometers away, often at the Creech base, near Las Vegas.