WE SPLASH EVERYTHING

Episode XIII of Mondocane





Let’s say right away that Zelensky in Sanremo makes us all vomit and makes the very soul of the nation vomit and that Chiara Ferragni on the same stage constitutes, with the nefarious puppet, a phenomenal synthesis of Euro-Western values ​​for which it is worth running the risk of the final planetary explosion ..

Once the abscess has been removed, benevolent and indulgent friends, but also non-friends and even malevolent ones, for your keen and discerning attention I would like to point out episode XIII of MONDOCANE ECOMONDOCANE, on Byoblu on Sunday 29 at 21.00 and then repeated on Monday at 12.30, Tuesday at 08.00 and, to exhaust you, Thursday at 14.30.

In question the deranged psychopaths of the Anglo-Saxon ruling, political-economic-media, European and Western classes who are blowing poisoned winds into the sails of the boat on which we all travel, to make us fall into the abyss at the bottom of which there is only one ocean of blood and death.

All this in a burning short circuit with the simultaneous celebration of Remembrance Day, dedicated to what happened in Hitler’s concentration camps, with a tragic and insane compulsion to repeat. Even among the victims’ spokespersons. These, in turn, triggered a short circuit that blew out light bulbs all over the world.

They massacred 13 Palestinian citizens, including an old lady, in Jenin, Palestine. And there are 170 Palestinians killed in 2022, including at least 30 children, and already 29 this January. Only in the West Bank, which, according to the Oslo Accords, should be Palestine, and without calculating Gaza, where the thousands of victims go (I made a documentary film about it: “Phoenix Arab, your name is Gaza”). Did you notice how discreetly and with respect for the privacy of the Israeli security forces our media handled this? Understandable, you want to put how there is to wallow in the sea of ​​bales about Iran!

The PNA collaborationist government of Abu Mazen, a discredited old blunderbuss and abusive president, has finally decided to stop the shameful collaboration with the occupier’s repression services. Stuff. Then he resumes.

In the episode we described with astonished bewilderment how it is eminently women who swing the sword of Armageddon over the heads of human beings, in denial of what is said about the ontological distance between women who are alien to violence and men who are entirely dedicated to it. Is there any feminist willing to comment?

Here we have Ursula von der Leyen, the baroness of wolf hunting, Annalena Baerbock, German foreign minister, green (!), Sanna Marin, very green premier of Finland. Three virago, born from the farms of Klaus Schwab who, as a single man (precisely), have declared war on Russia and hoped for further avalanches of very heavy weapons so that the Ukrainian Zelensky can finally trigger the Third World War.

And in the meantime serve as a model for all those regimes of the democratic and anti-autocratic alignment who are working on the elimination of the Legislative Power (Parliament, it’s a done deal for us) and on the Cartabian-Nordian taming of the judiciary (following the example of the irreproachable Netaniahu and his law to protect his own misdeeds, as well as his thieving ministers, with which they want to reset the powers of the Supreme Court). The Zeitgeist, the Holy Spirit that rains down from Davos, demands the modernity, as anticipated in the 1930s, of the Unique and indisputable Power. Of Powers it is cool to wear only one, the executive one.

Three powers, however, remain to us, but on a planetary level: The legislative one, with the directives issued by the World Economic Forum, under the dictatorship of the transhuman Israeli Yuval Noah Harari, for the government of the world; the executive, which will be further refined in the WHO of the Bill Gates-Tedros Ghebrejesus couple through the new treaty of “All power to the WHO” (not only health, but food, climate, migration and so on), to be submitted to the World Health Assembly in May; and the judiciary, entrusted to the judging, coercive and punitive instruments of whom, if not NATO?

Three Powers remain, to reassure Montesquieu. What more do we want?

All this, we tell in the episode, along with much more, happens under the guidance of an old wimp, but also a criminal with a lot of equivalent offspring, who has taken to all his houses, garages and closets included, the secret documents of his presidency and of the previous ones, in order, who knows, to make it a weapon of blackmail against any dissidents or divergents. Meanwhile, we must resign ourselves to the fact that results: governments rule in secret. And Julian Assange go fuck yourself.

Europe must be destroyed is the title with which we treat the sympathies that our greatest ally reserves for us when he endeavors to combine, alongside the torment of innocent Ukraine and the fragmentation of Russia, terribly guilty of being Russian, the obliteration of Europe. Europe awarded the faithful submission and renunciation of any role in the world and in history, with its de-industrialization, de-energization and the emptying of its stock of weapons in favor of Zelensky and the repurchase of US armaments. Those without the production and sale of which, that rogue country would already have all ended up among the expanses of caravans in which millions of US citizens are forced to hole up, after having been ousted from their own cities by rents and costs that have become unaffordable.

It’s called gentrification and what caravan cities leave behind are the wonders of smart cities.

Europe is unraveling, why not unravel Italy? The League has been thinking about leaving with the swag for a lifetime. Stupid those Bandiera brothers, that Mameli, that Mazzini, that Garibaldi, even the highly intelligent Cavour, who wanted to unite what is much better split. With the natural division between those who are above and those who are below. Geographically and beyond.

For the rest of the program, let your curiosity run wild. If there is any left.

Here, either a Forty-eight happens, or a meteorite crashes on the planet. Otherwise it won’t come out. Let’s get busy for Forty-eight.