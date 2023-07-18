“Let’s go out together with new awareness”

July 17, 2023 22:18

After the initial breakup, the couple gets closer again through a new face-to-face in which the boy decides to tell the whole truth, including a betrayal, and apologize for the mistakes he made



Il first early confrontation bonfire between Gabriela e Giuseppe he’d watched them come out of separate amidst anger, frustration, and tears over what seemed to be the final end of their relationship. As told during the fourth episode of

“Temptation Island”however, their journey of feelings lived a

unexpected new chapter with a

second comparison bonfire which sees them protagonists of a new beginning.

To take the initiative for the rapprochement is Giuseppe, who in front of the conductor Filippo Bisciglia begins by revealing everything

the love felt for the girl and the difficulty experienced at the idea of ​​leaving again without her. “I’m here because I have to apologize – she admits once to the nineteen-year-old – It’s true that in recent years I’ve told you

many lies and I never had the courage to tell you the truth. What you thought was right, I went dancing, I talked to other girls and it’s true what I always denied, that

I cheated on you“.

Then Giuseppe continues: “We got engaged when we were children and unfortunately we closed ourselves off from many things in the relationship, but now I hope to be able to start again with more confidence and peace of mind. We came here because I promised to show you something else and now i understand the

ache that you have experienced in these years”. And he adds: “I hope I can

start over from scratch and be able to start a family with you.”

Gabriela appears very displaced by

apologies of the boy and before giving their relationship a second chance, he is keen to set the record straight: ”

I grew up, my thoughts have changed and I expect more from life. I want to be serene, I want to deserve respect and be able to trust the person next to me. Are you aware that if we leave here and the things we have said to each other are not kept, everyone will go her way?”. With Giuseppe’s consent, Gabriela concludes: “Let’s leave here together with

new awareness“.

Thus, in the face of the new rapprochement between the two also the conductor of “Temptation Island”

Philip Bisciglia he is keen to highlight the couple’s evolution during the program broadcast on Canale 5: “In my opinion this journey has done you really good, you seem to have changed a lot, you seem older”. From these compliments and a new trust, Giuseppe and Gabriela conclude their experience in docureality to give life to their

new start together.

Daily News

Related

Latest TV arrivals

{{#articles}}

{{{title}}}

{{/articles}}

Most viewed on TV

{{#articles}}

{{{title}}}

{{/articles}}

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

