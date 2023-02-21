Who isn’t excited to hear the theme songs of the cartoons that have kept us company for so many afternoons? And if these theme songs are arranged, even with a rock style, I think it’s impossible to stand still but rather one is seized by a desire to jump and sing at the top of one’s throat.

I had the opportunity to meet them at Lucca Comics & Games and it was a fantastic experience, so I decided to contact them and interview them: the Banana Split, a cover band of great impact that has been able to conquer many fans.

As they express their grit and enthusiasm on stage, even in front of the questions all that adrenaline appears in the answers.

Let’s move on to their music… um their words.

How and when the Banana Split musical group was born

The group was born way back in 2004, from an idea of ​​Fabio and Jonathan, current lead singers of Banana Split ..there are several urban legends about how the name was born, who says a drawing of a banana made on a blackboard or simply the reference is to puppets from the 70s by Banana Splits who anticipated the cartoons of Hanna and Barbera… maybe the truth is that we don’t remember it, it’s been too long.

Can you introduce us to the formation of the Band?

The current formation consists of 8 elements, three singers, a bass, two guitars, drums and keyboards. The three singers of the group are Fabio Dolfi, Jonathan Cencini and Carlotta Materassi. Filippo Stasi on drums, Matteo Meucci on bass. The two guitarists Francesco Marino and Marco Sgaramella. On keyboards is Federico Pacini, also keyboardist of Bandabardò.

The band has the peculiarity that it arranges the songs with its own style. Can you tell us about how you study and implement it?

As for the arrangements, some remain faithful to the original theme songs, others are revisited in a Rock key or in other musical styles. A little they arise spontaneously in the room for fun, a little for musical research. Then there are our famous mush-ups with well-known rock and pop songs such as Denverstruck, a fusion between the acronym of I love you Denver and Thunderstruck by AC/DC

.

Is there an event, a participation that has remained most impressed or that you remember with great pleasure?

Here it would take a whole day to answer….in 20 years we have really done everything, trod every type of stage, from squares to comics and worked with all the original artists, from the Knights of the King (we boast of having played in their last appearance at line-up) or Giorgio Vanni with whom, among the various concerts together, we also played at Lucca Comics 2012 in the presentation of his album Time machine, not to mention the collaboration with Queen Cristina D’Avena which continues very assiduously Also today. But….if we really had to choose a moment that represents us most of all, it was our project “A Heart for Meyer”, a fundraiser made and designed by us Banana Split which also involved 20 other cartoon bands from Italy in a CD. From the proceeds we raised €16,000 which went to the Meyer foundation in Florence and which helped finance pediatric projects and instruments for the hospital. It’s the greatest thing we’ve done in our lives to date, not just as musicians but as people. The phrase that accompanied us and was our motto or “It’s the heart that counts!”.

What are your 3 battle horses that when you play, you exalt yourself first of all?

Here too it is hard to choose, I would obviously say Denverstruck as the identity of the group, Naruto version with a soft voice intro for the pathos and then One Piece as a theme song faithful to the original for the energy and participation of the public.

Future projects?

as future projects we always have one or two ideas in the pipeline despite the passing of the years, one of the things we have always tried to do is precisely that of getting out of the acronym and creating real shows. We’re working on a Format that we can’t spoil yet that will be ready in a few months, we’re working on a long-term theater project and a social project for childhood schools.

It’s your moment… what do you feel like saying to the readers of Mondo Japan?

We greet and thank all the readers of Mondo Japan, we look forward to seeing you at our concerts! and we conclude with the phrase that closes all our lives: “Never forget that you were children!” . Greetings and Up Banana!!