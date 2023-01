SAO PAULO – A group of 46 American dem deputies sent a letter to the president of the United States, Joe Bidenrequesting the revocation of the visa used by former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro to enter the country: the news, published by the Washington Post, was picked up by the main Brazilian media.

Bolsonaro would have entered Florida (where he has been on vacation since last December 30) with an A-1 visa, intended for politicians and diplomats on official missions.