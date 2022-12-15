Just over a week after the launch of the appeal for Fahimeh Karimi, the volleyball coach and mother of three, who shared a cell with Alessia Piperno and was sentenced to death by the Iranian regime, the signature collection of The print has exceeded 200,000 subscriptions. From journalists to representatives of institutions and celebrities, the initiative continues to gather support and to keep the light on what is happening in Iran, where, despite appeals from the international community, the harsh repression of demonstrations continues.

Appeal for the life of Fahimeh Karimi.

Dear Mohammad Reza Sabouri, Ambassador to Italy of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, head of the Iranian judiciary

Antonio Tajani, Foreign Minister.

Fahimeh Karimi, a volleyball coach and mother of three young children, was arrested in Pakdasht, Tehran province, over a month and a half ago. The accusation would be that he kicked a paramilitary in one of the demonstrations that followed the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old girl taken into custody by the Iranian morality police, last September 16, due to a lock of hair that escaped her hijab.

Karimi was first held in Evin Prison, then transferred to Khorin Prison.

La Stampa and the subscribers to this appeal ask for respect for the rights of all those who have been demonstrating peacefully for days and who, despite this, are brutally repressed and unjustly arrested. In particular, we demand the immediate dismissal of the charges and the unconditional release of Fahimeh Karimi. The sentence that you have been inflicted on her is humanly, morally and juridically unacceptable. Furthermore, there is no evidence of any due process against her and therefore, pending her release, she must be ensured constant contact with her family and with a lawyer freely chosen by her.

Respect for human rights now appears to be seriously violated by the Islamic Republic of Iran. Italy and the European Union cannot look the other way, but must exert constant and growing pressure to guarantee the safety and security of the thousands arrested in the street protests.

