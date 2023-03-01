by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 50 seconds ago

The Pisa player, Barba, spoke in the mixed-zone at the end of the match won against Parma, already projecting himself to the match against Palermo. Here are his words: «There was an air that suggested how much the two teams…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Pisa, Barba: «Let’s stay focused for Palermo, we want the three points» appeared 50 seconds ago in the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».