Letter from an African migrant to a European friend – Courriers Sud

A young Sahelian tells his European friend of his misadventures, he and his many traveling companions to reach Europe, which is still accountable for an immense debt vis-à-vis the continent.

Morocco, month of July

Gef,

I attempted the journey through the desert twice. I left friends and my other half there. The other is dedicated to the Atlantic; maybe in the Mediterranean. Between the two probably; THE Strait of Gibraltar, You know ? Jebel Tarik in Arabic; Which means ”mountain of Tarik” named after the Muslim general Tariq Ibn Ziyad who crossed the pass in April 711 to conquer the Iberian Peninsula. Did he have a boat at that time, this general? Had he rather used a raft, an inflatable? By what trick does he succeed in the odyssey? Suffice to say that my research on this subject is still in vain; assuming they are of any use to me. And why not ? Since the ”mountain of Tarik” resists us; since it is as impregnable as the walls of Babylon for the huge crowds of migrants massed along the Maghreb coast.

Credit Pixabay

Every morning that I get up, I take my coffee on the shore, my eyes plunged into the thick fog that envelops Europe. At times, they look like flakes of wool suspended above the sea like a giant shroud for the many dead without a wake, without burial, without an epitaph. To ward off evil and feign the taste of ash in our larynx, my friends and I gather small pieces of wood to light a fire and warm our bodies. Then we go back to the watchtower to continue to scan the European horizon. There nearby is the reason for our pains and sacrifices made for ages. Right there behind that little stretch of sea; the Mediterranean. Europe at a stone’s throw, it seems, since it has never seemed so close to us. Also distant at the same time with this curtain of fog, this vagueness which makes every awakening uncertain, every moment of the next day. In reality, the barrier, the objective obstacle to our collective dream is neither the sea nor the weather; these are the men. Don’t worry, you will understand why; I still have forty-eight hours to tell you about it before the fateful dive.

A little over a year ago, I fought hard in the Algerian desert against my traveling companions to bury the remains of my friend Découra. The strenuous effort that the undertaking required was in the opinion of the group a useless pain when we lacked water and were for the most part in a situation of worrying dehydration. In the anonymity of his life and his death, Découra alone illustrates the drama of the situation of suicide of the youth of my continent on the hazardous roads of Europe. If I’m telling you about it, it’s because I’m the only one who can testify to him for having seen him die in the Hoggar while murmuring these last words: ” One does not live in order not to die but in order not to die miserable ».

After his university studies, Déura, the eldest of eight siblings, spent a few years unemployed in town before returning home to cultivate the land. Like so many other young people of his generation, he was mainly motivated by the announcement of many well-informed government programs to support the return of young people to the earth. Hardly had the village associations begun to organize themselves to subscribe to the state funding provided for this purpose, when a land dispute broke out between the community and a European expatriate. The populations revolted and suffered an incredible repression on the part of the forces of order. Découra was arrested and imprisoned with a good part of the young people of the village, the women; including some elderly people accused of instrumentalizing young people. The tribunal finally deliberated; he dismissed the populations of their request to be reinstated on their ancestral lands and confirmed the agro-industrialist on the plots in question.

Découra and his fellow inmates served years in prison on the grounds of ”disturbances of public order, conspiracy, assault and calls for insurrection”. On his release, he struggled to recognize his stronghold where the barbed wire and fences had finished giving the village the appearance of a real American Indian reservation. MONQ; hear Unskilled local labor serving the new lords of the land who strutted around in their racing cars; sacred settlers of the new millennium.

Politics revives hopes and broadens horizons. Hence the successful convergences around the New Party, which made its hobbyhorse a brand new governance based on justice and a fair redistribution of national wealth to the sons and daughters of the country. All nonsense, all window dressing for activists hard at work at all times and places until the final victory. The worst moment that the citizens of the republic have experienced since independence. Land, water, hydrocarbons are all ceded to European cartels; a new oligarchy replaces another. Real vultures in power to heal the wounds of their long march of abused opponents between police custody, imprisonment, lynchings and assassination attempts. Down with the upstarts greedy for power, billions and weddings when the people kindly toast their cup of misery with vitriol!

Sahara desert, Erb Chebbi, Merzouga, Morocco Gettyimages

Our first escape to Spain took us to Bar El Oued. Do not tire yourself of knowing more; it’s really nowhere in the Sahara, the largest desert in the world with its eight million square kilometers. As soon as we left the Oued, Mansour, the rickety and sickly guide who held our destinies in hand, took off his turban and spoke to the thirty or so migrants that we were: “ Bismiliah, I want to be frank with you; I don’t want to take responsibility for the death of any of you on Judgment Day. You have no doubt heard of hell in the Koran, or in the Bible; well, there it is, Gehenna; there it is in front of you. Believe me, I’ve been doing this job for twenty years. I have seen migrants whose hair gave off smoke from the heat; others swallowed the dust from the dunes so much that they died of asphyxiation. What about Taïpan, the most venomous snake in the desert that kills you in less time than it takes you to call for help? I spare you the thirst, the hunger, the brigands and the ghosts of all the dead of the desert who will hunt you down everywhere to sow you in this no man’s land. Listen it’s not late yet; you can decide to turn back. »

Taipan of the desert

Mansour scanned face after face before heading back as our long procession followed behind.

A night ; while we were camping somewhere around a small fire, we exchanged at length on Europe and the sidereal historical liabilities for which the old continent is accountable vis-à-vis Africa. Talked more than usual in verve about the triangular trade that emptied the continent of its most able-bodied hands to serve as labor in the sugar cane, coffee and tobacco plantations in America. He also put colonization on trial as a Machiavellian enterprise of plunder and impoverishment of the African peoples. There was also this crimson blood that the blacks shed alongside their white brothers in arms in the trenches of Verdun, Dunkirk and everywhere else in the theaters of operations of the world wars.

Imperialism has been there Gef; the domination of the stronger which imposes its vision of the world and its mercantile interests. The reality of geopolitics perfectly illustrates this state of affairs with the interplay of powers maneuvering to overthrow regimes or to erect them according to their selfish interests. Then comes the turn of the narrative; faith in chancelleries and custom presses whose magnifying glasses and blinkers are the daily prisms through which we apprehend the world, analyze it and judge it in incontinent unconsciousness. You see Gef, emigration is a scourge, yes; the plundering of our resources, the brain drain of the continent including our top athletes, well no!

The dawn of our sixth day in the desert sounded the end. Some members of the group dared to say aloud what many were thinking quietly: they regretted being born. Our guide Mansour had not simply fled, he took to their heels with all the group’s money which he had proposed to keep in his possession for fear of the brigands who might appear at any time. Our wandering began since we had no idea of ​​the four cardinal points. You just had to walk; you had to move. Maybe we were going around in circles, maybe we were going backwards; nothing in any case allowed us to think that we were advancing towards Spain. Barcelona, ​​the course so far by distance and so close by our faith on arrival. But soon, fatigue and dehydration began to overcome our tenacity and our grandiose dream of arriving in Europe against all odds.

Travelers who could no longer keep up with the group were not mistaken; it was only a matter of hours for them. The obvious choice was to abandon them along the way and let them die a beautiful death if we wanted the others to survive. The courage with which these men and women approached death was simply phenomenal. If indeed it was given to us to judge in any case since the majority yielded to the survivors their gourd and let themselves be slumped on the sand, refusing to drink a single drop of water in place of those who were called to continue. At the moment of leaving her, a young lady who was very attached to me called me and begged me to find her an epitaph. I picked up a stone nearby and slipped it under her head with the inscriptions “KS” as she had recommended it to me. To tell the truth, I had neither the strength nor the time to reflect on the meaning of such a precaution. I will not know more.

freepik credit

The soldiers on patrol in “hell” found a few bodies that still showed a breath of life among several others that had begun to moult. I was among the five survivors taken to the base for food and treatment. Great was my astonishment to know that we were far from heading for the Catalan capital, it was rather Gao, a city in northern Mali where we were heading with our share of sacrifices and deaths.

Gef. I know you’re dying to hear about the end of Decoura. Don’t worry, I’ll tell you about it tomorrow. (To be continued)

small human skull half buried in the desert sand Credit photos/Istock

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

