Home World Letter from Makron, Melonijeva and Solac | Info
World

Letter from Makron, Melonijeva and Solac | Info

by admin
Letter from Makron, Melonijeva and Solac | Info

The Presidency of the Republic of Serbia received a letter jointly signed by the President of the Republic of France, Emmanuel Macron, the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Solz, and the President of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Italy, Đorđa Meloni.

Source: Anadolija/Miloš Miškov

They sent a letter to President Aleksandar Vučić ahead of the meeting in Brussels.

The public will be informed about the contents of the letter in more detail tomorrow, he learns RTS.

A new round of dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina will be held on Monday, February 27, in Brussels.

They sent a letter to President Aleksandar Vučić ahead of the meeting in Brussels.

See also  Ukraine Russia, today's news live

You may also like

Peter Murphy and Adrian Belew to lead David...

El supergrupo hardcore Fake Names vuelve con “Can’t...

Ukraine, Defense Minister Reznikov: “The war will change...

«Victory against the leaders gave morale to Parma....

Blueberry Lemon Muffins Recipe | Magazine

The UN Security Council held a ministerial meeting...

It is snowing in Serbia | Weather forecast

he has taught Administrative Law to generations of...

“There are those in the government who give...

Nikola Jokić watches horses on the phone in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy