The Presidency of the Republic of Serbia received a letter jointly signed by the President of the Republic of France, Emmanuel Macron, the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Solz, and the President of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Italy, Đorđa Meloni.

Source: Anadolija/Miloš Miškov

They sent a letter to President Aleksandar Vučić ahead of the meeting in Brussels.

The public will be informed about the contents of the letter in more detail tomorrow, he learns RTS.

A new round of dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina will be held on Monday, February 27, in Brussels.

They sent a letter to President Aleksandar Vučić ahead of the meeting in Brussels.