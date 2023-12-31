Home » Letter of the year 2024 for Cuba and the World. Everything ready for the ceremony
World

Letter of the year 2024 for Cuba and the World. Everything ready for the ceremony

by admin
Letter of the year 2024 for Cuba and the World. Everything ready for the ceremony

Yoruba religion in Cuba awaits the annual “Letter of the Year” for 2024

For devotees of the Yoruba religion in Cuba, the beginning of a new year is not complete without the official revelation of the “Letter of the Year.” This event marks the destiny of Cubans and provides guidance for the coming months.

In 2023, the ruling deity was Obatalá and she had Oshún as her companion, with the flag being white with yellow trim. The advice and warnings included problems associated with the nervous system due to stress, high blood pressure, infections, robberies, crimes, violent acts, and alcohol abuse.

The Letter of the Year is more than a simple forecast. It is a set of general instructions that impact the future of the community, with recommendations for overcoming challenges, achieving success, and preparing for possible tragedies.

The practice of predicting the Letter of the Year dates back to the 19th century, with babalawos conducting divination ceremonies that culminate in the dissemination of the guidelines on January 1. The Letter of the Year is presented in the form of a text that includes words in Yoruba and centers on a ruling sign, containing rituals, sayings, alerts about illnesses, and general recommendations.

Amidst a context of socioeconomic crisis, the guidelines take on greater importance, providing believers with guidance to face the coming challenges. Each Letter of the Year from previous calendars has left its mark, revealing predictions ranging from prosperity to imminent challenges.

The interest in the Letter of the Year 2024 is palpable, with the community eagerly awaiting the guidance that will guide their actions and decisions in a time of uncertainty. This tradition not only has roots in the Yoruba religion but also serves as a beacon of hope and guidance for Cubans seeking answers amid the vicissitudes of life. The ceremony transcends the merely spiritual, providing the community with a framework to face the future with strength and determination.

See also  A directive note to the head of government confirming that the draft finance law for 2024 aims to enhance the sustainability of public finances

From Directorio Cubano, the predictions and recommendations of the Letter of the Year 2024 will be announced as soon as it is published by the priests and religious authorities of the island.

You may also like

Digital nomadism in Italy, the third report signed...

Happy New Year 2024!

Cycling, Australian Rohan Dennis arrested for his wife’s...

Your web browser is not supported

Private life of Dragomir Bojanić Gidra | Entertainment

Kill the Justice League, a trailer dedicated to...

Putin attacks the Russian elite for attending controversial...

Protests against alleged electoral fraud continue in Serbia...

“Move On” is the first preview of Blowfuse’s...

Tension in the Red Sea: US shot down...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy