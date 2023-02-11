Home World LEV Festival announces the first names of its next edition
LEV Festival announces the first names of its next edition

LEVE Festival announces the first confirmations for its seventeenth edition, to be held in gijon of the April 27 to 30.

LEV Festival (Visual Electronics Laboratory) celebrates its next edition with the support of the Gijón City Council and the Principality of Asturias. The festival returns this year to Gijón to promote a space for electronic sound experimentation and contemporary audiovisual and digital creation, offering four days of programming in different spaces and cultural centers.

Robert Henke will lead the poster of this edition presenting the friday april 28 in it Labor Theater her project “CBM 8032 OFF”developed with vintage computers.

Also at the Teatro de la Laboral, the saturday 29, Helene Vogelsinger will present his modular synthesizer project “Metaphysical Alteration”in which he explores different places to connect with his energies, creating unique and poetic moments.

In this 17th edition, the festival will once again offer the Saturday night an extensive program in LABoral Art Center warehouse with a long list of live performances, including that of the acclaimed producer Throwing Snow, aka Ross Tones. At LEV Festival, he will present his fourth album “Dragons AV”a work that is positioned between prehistoric rituals and the complexity of the contemporary world.

The Saturday day It will also feature, as in previous editions, daytime concerts at the Pueblu d’Asturias Museum. Among the proposals that this space will host, is that of Iconicone of the most respected names in the UK bass diaspora.

He sunday april 30as a novelty this 2023, LEV will recover the morning programming in the Atlantic Botanical Garden of Gijónwith an alternative format that will surprise the attendees, and that same afternoon will offer one last show of closure of the seventeenth edition in the Jovellanos Theater.

In addition, during the four days of the festival, audiovisual installations and proposals around extended realities, such as virtual reality or augmented reality, can be discovered in different locations in the city, collaborating as in previous editions with the project of experiments around the audiovisual culture Arenas Movedizas and with the support of the European project RIT (Realities in Transition), the Centro de Cultura Antiguo Instituto, LABoral Centro de Arte and the European project EMAP (European Media Art Platform).

Tickets will go on sale soon at the following link.

