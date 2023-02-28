Home World Levi’s® 501® relaunches models from the 80s – MONDO MODA
World

by admin
Levi’s Mom Jeans @ disclosure

” data-medium-file=” data-large-file=”

In celebration of the 150 years of denim Levi’s® 501®, the brand relaunches the models 501® ’54 for men, and 501® ’81 for women. Structured like a mom jeans, the 501® ’81 version is based on the model released in 1981, with a high waist and slightly fitted legs.
Inspired by the 501®Z, the original 1954 model found in the Levi’s® archives, the men’s 501® ’54 also has a high waist and narrow legs, more tapered than the 501® Original and 501® ’93 contouring the body and keeping the classic details.

Levi’s 501® ’81s @ disclosure

