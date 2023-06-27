Lewis Capaldi cancels all his tour dates

The moment when Lewis Capaldi he felt unable to attack with his great hit “Someone You Loved” at Glastonbury and the public finished it, singing it to the end, it has gone around the world. A very emotional moment that the British and Capaldi’s fans understood perfectly, knowing her state of health and how hard her Tourette syndrome has been impacting her for a long time.

Ever since he became one of the great stars of British pop, Lewis Capaldi has had to live a dichotomy between continuing to tour and satisfying his audience and facing his illness. The documentary that can be seen on platforms revolves around this “Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now”and this has been the reason why, after passing through Glastonbury, Capaldi has decided to cancel all his tour dates and put the stage aside again.

Among those dates are the two that he was going to offer in Spain in September, which is the second tour of Spain that Capaldi cannot star in. The dates were to be September 8 at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona and the September 9 at the Dcode festival in Madrid. For now, the Dcode will announce its replacement to complete the bill in the near future.

