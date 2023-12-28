Home » LG Cinebeam Cube – Mondoprojos.fr
LG Cinebeam Cube

LG Electronics will unveil a new CineBeam Cube compact DLP 4K XPR projector at the upcoming show Consumer Electronics Show (CES) which will open on January 9, 2024 in Las Vegas.

This new model, whose aesthetics may be off-putting, measures 13.5 cm wide, 8 cm long and 13.5 cm high. It weighs only 1.49 kg and is equipped with a 360-degree rotating handle. All this leads me to think that it is an auxiliary model and not a main diffuser permanently fixed in a dedicated room.

Little has been revealed at the moment, we just know that its Gamut must cover 154% of the DCI-P3 color space but nothing on the contrast, the brightness, the nature of its light source (LED or Laser) and the type of DMD chip used. The manufacturer announces that this model is capable of broadcasting a 120-inch diagonal image.

Focusing and keystone correction are motorized and automated. The Cube integrates the brand’s new OS WebOS 6.0 which offers direct access to numerous streaming applications.

We will have to wait for additional announcements from the brand to find out more about the price, full characteristics and the marketing date of this new LG home cinema projector.

