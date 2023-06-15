LG New investments for the development of advanced technologies for road safety – Companies

LG Electronics (LG) continues to invest in advanced road safety solutions. These are systems that use vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, which allows a vehicle to transfer information to other vehicles and surrounding infrastructure, a technology that will assume an increasingly strategic role in the imminent era of autonomous driving .

In collaboration with the Seoul government, LG has in fact completed the development of an advanced service to prevent road accidents and has tested its effectiveness in some school areas of the city through the “Seoul Smart ITS 2.0 Deployment Project”. In fact, the project involved the development of “Soft V2X”, a V2X cloud system created entirely in-house by LG and based on the 5G network.

Soft V2X collects and analyzes a variety of data, including the location, direction and speed of pedestrians and vehicles, and uses it to inform drivers and pedestrians of potential road hazards in real time. The solution is also able to share information on nearby traffic and road signs, by connecting to an intelligent road unit (RSU) equipped with an AI camera. Easy to use, Soft V2X can be installed through a simple smartphone application[1] and integrated into connected devices such as electric bicycles and scooters, motorcycles, and in-vehicle infotainment or telematics systems.

The recent pilot trial carried out in school areas in Seoul – two elementary schools and a kindergarten in Gangseo-gu – involved a total of 6,700 participants and demonstrated the effectiveness of LG’s service. In six months, Soft V2X sent over 40,000 road hazard notifications to pedestrians and vehicles, allowing 74.8% of pedestrians and 68.4% of drivers to avoid potential accidents by reducing speed or changing direction.

With this project, LG confirmed the reliability of the Soft V2X system in providing road safety information, thanks to the connection with the ITS infrastructure, and raised people’s awareness of the importance of paying more attention on the road, helping to reduce risks of accidents and encouraging caution in the presence of traffic.