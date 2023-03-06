LG PU-700R projecteur DLP LED 4K XPR

The small projector LED Samsung Freestyle must have given ideas to the designers of the new LG PU-700R because it takes up part of the concept of the Korean competitor to add 4K resolution and greater brightness.

It is at the end of March 2023 that this new model should be marketed at a price of 1699€. It’s a long way from Samsung’s €999 launch price, but we expect another level of performance from LG (Samsung only offers a poor 300 lumens and Full HD resolution).

LG PU-700R

This concept of tilting projectors already exists at ViewSonic with its M1 modelat Samsung with the Freestyle and soon at JmGO with the N1 Pro and Ultra. It seems that these brands are trying to renew the mobile projection segment with devices whose pinnacle of originality is to be able to project an image on the ceiling. I wonder who can want to watch a 2 hour movie in these conditions! Another anecdotal use, being able to use it as a bedside lamp.

LG PU 700R used as mood lighting

LG’s small PU-700R is equipped with an LED light source (Red Green and Blue) which must be able to deliver a maximum of 1000 lumens with a dynamic contrast of 150,000:1 (if the first number remains within the realm of possibility, no chance for the second in real life).

The 4K resolution will be obtained using a 0.47″ DMD chip aided by Texas Instruments’ XPR processing. This model will benefit from all the expertise of the Korean manufacturer for its smartTV functions thanks to WebOS. It will support signals HDR-10 and HLG (but no Dolby Vision or HDR-10+) on the horizon).