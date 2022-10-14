NEW YORK – The vote of the LGBTQ + community will become increasingly decisive in the American future: in twenty years it will go from a ratio of one in ten voters to one in four. This is what emerges from a study conducted by Human Rights Campaign, the largest lesbian, gay, bisexual and transsexual association in the United States. The impact on future elections can be enormous, if we consider that in the so-called “swing states”, that is, those states that oscillate between progressives and conservatives, the number of ‘rainbows’ voters is destined to double.